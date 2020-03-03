228 Rock Meadow Drive

Amenities

This spacious 4 Bedroom 3.5 Bath home has an amazing master bedroom suite! This home has large walk-in closets in all bedrooms! Master bedroom suite upstairs has 2 walk-in closets and a large sitting area! Master bath with separate vanities, garden tub, and shower! First floor has second master bedroom suite with full bath! There is a half bath downstairs, too! Amazing eat in kitchen features granite counter-tops, large island with breakfast bar, and water softener system! The utility room is a large hall to the garage with enough storage or all your bulk shopping and storage. The open floor plan allows for great entertaining. Spacious backyard with a storage building. Neighborhood parks!