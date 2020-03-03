All apartments in Crowley
Last updated March 3 2020 at 12:31 AM

228 Rock Meadow Drive

228 Rock Meadow Drive · No Longer Available
Location

228 Rock Meadow Drive, Crowley, TX 76036

Amenities

granite counters
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This spacious 4 Bedroom 3.5 Bath home has an amazing master bedroom suite! This home has large walk-in closets in all bedrooms! Master bedroom suite upstairs has 2 walk-in closets and a large sitting area! Master bath with separate vanities, garden tub, and shower! First floor has second master bedroom suite with full bath! There is a half bath downstairs, too! Amazing eat in kitchen features granite counter-tops, large island with breakfast bar, and water softener system! The utility room is a large hall to the garage with enough storage or all your bulk shopping and storage. The open floor plan allows for great entertaining. Spacious backyard with a storage building. Neighborhood parks!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 228 Rock Meadow Drive have any available units?
228 Rock Meadow Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Crowley, TX.
What amenities does 228 Rock Meadow Drive have?
Some of 228 Rock Meadow Drive's amenities include granite counters, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 228 Rock Meadow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
228 Rock Meadow Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 228 Rock Meadow Drive pet-friendly?
No, 228 Rock Meadow Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Crowley.
Does 228 Rock Meadow Drive offer parking?
Yes, 228 Rock Meadow Drive offers parking.
Does 228 Rock Meadow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 228 Rock Meadow Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 228 Rock Meadow Drive have a pool?
No, 228 Rock Meadow Drive does not have a pool.
Does 228 Rock Meadow Drive have accessible units?
No, 228 Rock Meadow Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 228 Rock Meadow Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 228 Rock Meadow Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 228 Rock Meadow Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 228 Rock Meadow Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

