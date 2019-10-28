All apartments in Crowley
1304 Meadowbrook Lane
1304 Meadowbrook Lane

1304 Meadowbrook Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1304 Meadowbrook Lane, Crowley, TX 76036

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Beautiful one story 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom brick home with mature trees on a large lot.2 car garage. Second living & dining off of entry with picture windows and vaulted ceilings could be a great game room or kids playroom. Open concept kitchen is equipped with tons of cabinets and counter space, island, stainless steel appliances, and a great breakfast bar. The great room has a floor to ceiling brick wood-burning fireplace. Oversized master bedroom with en-suite complete with dual sinks, garden tub, and separate shower. Home has a great backyard with an open patio and a wooden privacy fence.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1304 Meadowbrook Lane have any available units?
1304 Meadowbrook Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Crowley, TX.
What amenities does 1304 Meadowbrook Lane have?
Some of 1304 Meadowbrook Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1304 Meadowbrook Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1304 Meadowbrook Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1304 Meadowbrook Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1304 Meadowbrook Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Crowley.
Does 1304 Meadowbrook Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1304 Meadowbrook Lane offers parking.
Does 1304 Meadowbrook Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1304 Meadowbrook Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1304 Meadowbrook Lane have a pool?
No, 1304 Meadowbrook Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1304 Meadowbrook Lane have accessible units?
No, 1304 Meadowbrook Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1304 Meadowbrook Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1304 Meadowbrook Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 1304 Meadowbrook Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1304 Meadowbrook Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

