Cross Roads, TX
1417 Red River Drive
Last updated February 27 2020 at 9:44 PM

1417 Red River Drive

1417 Red River Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1417 Red River Dr, Cross Roads, TX 76227

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Immaculate Home with tons of wood look tile and ceramic tile in all major walkways! This home features a spacious kitchen with granite counter-tops, SS appliances, corner pantry and tons of cabinetry. The kitchen is open to the large family room which has a wood-burning fireplace. Near family room and kitchen is an office or planning nook complete with matching granite. Perfect for homework or bill pay station. The master is private and has a large vanity area with dual sinks, spacious shower and tub, and walk-in closet. The home offers two other spacious bedrooms and a study with private french doors which could be used as a 4th bedroom. The backyard has a covered porch and extended patio. Community Pool!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1417 Red River Drive have any available units?
1417 Red River Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cross Roads, TX.
What amenities does 1417 Red River Drive have?
Some of 1417 Red River Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1417 Red River Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1417 Red River Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1417 Red River Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1417 Red River Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cross Roads.
Does 1417 Red River Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1417 Red River Drive offers parking.
Does 1417 Red River Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1417 Red River Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1417 Red River Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1417 Red River Drive has a pool.
Does 1417 Red River Drive have accessible units?
No, 1417 Red River Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1417 Red River Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1417 Red River Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1417 Red River Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1417 Red River Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

