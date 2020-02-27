1417 Red River Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage walk in closets pool fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage

Immaculate Home with tons of wood look tile and ceramic tile in all major walkways! This home features a spacious kitchen with granite counter-tops, SS appliances, corner pantry and tons of cabinetry. The kitchen is open to the large family room which has a wood-burning fireplace. Near family room and kitchen is an office or planning nook complete with matching granite. Perfect for homework or bill pay station. The master is private and has a large vanity area with dual sinks, spacious shower and tub, and walk-in closet. The home offers two other spacious bedrooms and a study with private french doors which could be used as a 4th bedroom. The backyard has a covered porch and extended patio. Community Pool!