Unit Amenities air conditioning recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This home is in the City of Cresson and is fenced for horses or a couple of cows. The large Master bedroom is attached to the updated bathroom. The owner did keep the 1954 charm in all the right places. Central heat and air was just installed. Large barn on property doesn't come with the property, but is negotiable. Please be careful not to lock yourself out of this house. The front door will self lock, so keep the key with you at all times until you leave, then place in the lockbox. You are limited to the number of animals kept on the land.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.