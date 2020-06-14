/
/
/
furnished apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:36 AM
27 Furnished Apartments for rent in Coppell, TX
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 14 at 12:35am
44 Units Available
The Club at Riverchase
1315 Riverchase Dr, Coppell, TX
1 Bedroom
$970
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
995 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1225 sqft
This community is adjacent to the Riverchase Golf Course. For residents who don't golf, the property also has a volleyball court, gym and pool to enjoy. Furnished units feature walk-in closets and fireplaces.
Results within 5 miles of Coppell
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
80 Units Available
Jefferson Silverlake
1775 State Highway 26, Grapevine, TX
Studio
$1,333
661 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,531
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,996
1237 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open for both self-guided tours and in-person tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
42 Units Available
Delante
1001 Lake Carolyn Pkwy, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,179
907 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1280 sqft
These pet-friendly units come with hardwood flooring, granite countertops, private balconies and more. Near the banks of Lake Carolyn and close to I-35E, shopping, dining and recreation. Onsite amenities include pool, gym and hot tub.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 14 at 02:16am
$
56 Units Available
Jefferson Boardwalk
1901 Knightsbridge Road, Farmers Branch, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,180
926 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,649
1273 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,099
1657 sqft
Convenient to Spring Trail Park and Plaza Plaza Latina, this community offers residents a state-of-the-art fitness center, pool and concierge services. Apartments include wood-style flooring, kitchen islands and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
12 Units Available
Greentree Apartments
1120 Mac Arthur Dr, Carrollton, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,003
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,191
944 sqft
The Greentree Apartments provide tenants with quick access to schools, entertainment spots, and local businesses. Their recently renovated units come equipped with hardwood floors, modern fireplaces, and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
9 Units Available
Woodland Hills
3541 W Northgate Dr, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$838
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,122
956 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments in gated community near Irving Mall shopping, dining and entertainment. Fully furnished, with fireplace and dishwasher. Patio or balcony vista. Pool, hot tub, gym and basketball court on the premises.
Results within 10 miles of Coppell
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 14 at 02:16am
37 Units Available
2803 Riverside
2803 Riverside Pkwy, Grand Prairie, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,000
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,416
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,103
1454 sqft
Luxury, upgraded community features a golf course and resort-style pool. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with built-in bookshelves, ceiling fans , computer desks and European-style cabinets.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated June 14 at 12:41am
15 Units Available
Summit Ridge
1070 Grandys Ln, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,055
608 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1000 sqft
Luxurious apartments feature in-unit laundry, beautiful kitchens with granite counters and dishwasher. 24-hour fitness center, tennis court, pool and hot tub! Peaceful location with convenient business center resources.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Villages of Bear Creek
25 Units Available
Mandolin Apartment Homes
2525 TX 360, Euless, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,102
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1219 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,777
1401 sqft
Hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and pet friendly. Spacious closets, a trash valet and a pool. Just off State Hwy 360, north of Mid Cities Boulevard, close to both McCormick Park and Bear Creek Golf Course.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
21 Units Available
The Brixton Apartments
18959 North Dallas Pkwy, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,020
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1198 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,130
1655 sqft
Located adjacent to Dallas North Tollway. Floor plans feature breakfast bars, walk-in closets and private balconies or patios. Residents' amenities include a clubhouse with WiFi lounge and a 24-hour athletic center. Garage car parking available.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
28 Units Available
Estancia Townhomes
5515 Estancia Cir, Dallas, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,943
1565 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,466
1989 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly community located in the prestigious Prestonwood neighborhood. Two-, three-, and four-bedroom townhomes with custom maple flooring, wood-burning fireplaces, raised ceilings, and fully electric kitchens.
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated June 14 at 02:16am
$
40 Units Available
Las Colinas Heights Apartment Homes
3701 N O'Connor Rd, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,032
922 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,333
1328 sqft
Bel Air Las Colinas has spacious 1 to 2-bedroom apartment units with modern features and amenities like in-unit laundry and hardwood floors. Nearby establishments include the McKinley Mall and dozens of local restaurants.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 14 at 02:16am
CentrePort Business Park
48 Units Available
The Davis
4328 Centreport Blvd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,105
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,444
1197 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,098
1450 sqft
This waterfront property is located near all the shopping and dining along Route 360. The pet-friendly community offers a clubhouse, pool, fire pit and 24-hour gym. Furnished units have walk in closets and extra storage.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Castle Hills
18 Units Available
Provenza at Windhaven
4900 Windhaven Pkwy, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,115
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
New apartment homes that come fully furnished. Ample community amenities, including a shuffleboard, fire pit and fitness center. Close to East Hill Park and Arbor Hills Nature Preserve.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
120 Units Available
Post Addison Circle
5009 Addison Cir, Addison, TX
Studio
$865
770 sqft
1 Bedroom
$995
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1177 sqft
Studios and 1-3 bedroom units available in centrally located complex. Minutes away from Uptown and Downtown Dallas. Recently renovated with more than 400 unique floor plans. Fully furnished.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
22 Units Available
Kensington Square
15935 Knoll Trail Dr, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$980
836 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1097 sqft
Located right by Dallas Parkway and close to Keller Springs Road. Apartments and townhomes with patio or balcony, fully equipped kitchen and a fireplace. Community includes a pool, a courtyard and a hot tub.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
28 Units Available
The Saxony Apartments
14601 Montfort Dr, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$977
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,309
1223 sqft
Its proximity to Village on the Parkway makes this community perfect for those who want shopping and entertainment nearby. Features include a sauna, putting green, 24-hour gym and much more. Furnished units with fireplaces.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
28 Units Available
The Dorchester Apartments
5300 Spring Valley Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$951
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,307
1223 sqft
Its proximity to Galleria Mall means this community's residents have an abundance of shopping and dining options to choose from. Amenities include hot tub, sauna, clubhouse and pool. Furnished apartments with fireplace and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
$
178 Units Available
Vitruvian West
3801 Vitruvian Way, Addison, TX
Studio
$1,030
506 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,160
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,519
1100 sqft
Apartments have gourmet kitchens with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops, spacious living spaces and kitchen island. Community has a business center, pool and fitness center. Steps away from neighborhood restaurants.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
$
70 Units Available
Savoye
3850 Vitruvian Way, Addison, TX
Studio
$1,015
529 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,005
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1156 sqft
Luxurious apartments with open kitchens, granite countertops, master bedrooms and modern touches. Two resort-style pools and HD movie room. Close to I-635, Dallas North Tollway and nearby restaurants.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
$
45 Units Available
Fiori on Vitruvian Park
3990 Vitruvian Way, Addison, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,107
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,881
1310 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,697
1450 sqft
Great for commuters, just minutes from downtown Dallas. Luxury community offers 24-hour concierge, private garages and biking trails. Units include amenities like granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and California closets.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated June 14 at 02:15am
$
7 Units Available
Amherst
1121 Amherst Dr, Bedford, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,270
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
1009 sqft
Escape to Amherst Apartments in Bedford, Texas. Our enchanting one and two bedroom homes offer five unique floor plans design to provide your family with a nostalgic atmosphere, reminiscent of nobler times.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 14 at 02:15am
$
15 Units Available
The Georgian
18880 Marsh Ln, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$850
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
1000 sqft
The Georgian is conveniently located near the George Bush Turnpike. This community has Wi-Fi hot spots, lushly landscaped grounds, and modern 1 to 2-bedroom apartment units with dishwashers, hardwood floors, and plenty of space.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 14 at 02:16am
$
14 Units Available
Courts of Bent Tree
17250 Knoll Trail Dr, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,859
1048 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,805
1232 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,170
1424 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Courts of Bent Tree in Dallas. View photos, descriptions and more!
Similar Pages
Coppell 1 BedroomsCoppell 2 BedroomsCoppell 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCoppell 3 BedroomsCoppell Apartments under $1,000Coppell Apartments under $1,100
Coppell Apartments under $1,200Coppell Apartments with BalconyCoppell Apartments with GarageCoppell Apartments with GymCoppell Apartments with Hardwood FloorsCoppell Apartments with Move-in Specials
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXCedar Hill, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TX