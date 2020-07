Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage media room

Stunning executive style home in gated community. Walking distance to several schools. Just minutes from DFW Airport and Hwy 121. Soaring ceilings, wide moldings, butlers pantry and more! Eat in kitchen with stainless appliances and granite counters open to family room with fireplace. All three bedrooms on first level. Second level has media room, full bath and walk in closet. Wood floors throughout living areas. Covered patio in back. HOA provides landscaping.