Apartment List
/
TX
/
cinco ranch
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:21 AM

151 Apartments for rent in Cinco Ranch, TX with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with re... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Cinco Ranch
14 Units Available
Aston at Cinco Ranch
22400 Westheimer Pkwy, Cinco Ranch, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,075
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1193 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,180
1717 sqft
Close to I-10 and Katy Mills Mall. Spacious one- to three-bedroom apartment homes and townhomes featuring gourmet kitchens with stainless steel appliances. Each home includes a full-sized washer and dryer, and attached garage.
Results within 1 mile of Cinco Ranch
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 12:29am
$
41 Units Available
Falcon Landing
3300 Falcon Landing Blvd, Katy, TX
1 Bedroom
$945
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1245 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,680
1598 sqft
Located less than five miles from downtown Katy, right off Falcon Landing Boulevard. Deluxe townhouses including granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and private balcony. Property boasts a lake with courtyards, pool and gym.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Cinco Ranch
22 Units Available
The Grand at LaCenterra
2727 Commercial Center Blvd, Katy, TX
Studio
$1,415
518 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,315
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,765
1237 sqft
Mosaic tile backsplashes, quartz countertops, and stainless steel appliances for gourmet kitchens. Game room with ping pong and billiards. Fitness center with yoga and spin training room. Steps away from dozens of shopping and dining options at LaCenterra at Cinco Ranch.
Verified

1 of 55

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
24 Units Available
Oak Park Trails
2005 S Mason Rd, Katy, TX
Studio
$925
689 sqft
1 Bedroom
$946
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,283
1152 sqft
Airy homes with nine-foot ceilings. Large movie room with projector and theater-style seating for over twenty. Resort-style pool with water features and sunshelf.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
31 Units Available
Camden Downs At Cinco Ranch
2495 S Mason Rd, Katy, TX
1 Bedroom
$859
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,229
1169 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1418 sqft
Open floorplans flooded with natural light. Designer fixtures, including pendant and track lighting.Resort-style pool with brick sundeck. Minutes to George Bush Park.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
33 Units Available
Retreat at Cinco Ranch
3306 S Fry Rd, Katy, TX
1 Bedroom
$995
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
1112 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,685
1369 sqft
Spacious homes flooded with natural light. Resort-stlye pool with sun shelf, island table. DVD/Video library available to residents. Less than a mile to George Bush/Eldridge Park.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
Memorial Parkway
40 Units Available
The Gallery at Katy
1007 S Mason Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$860
649 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
907 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,435
1133 sqft
Amenities for active living - track, indoor and outdoor sport courts, fitness center with cardio and strength machines. Walk-in closets with all floor plans. Five minutes to shopping, dining, and entertainment at Mason Center.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
23 Units Available
Grand Villas at Katy
1550 Katy Gap Rd, Katy, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,024
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,258
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,537
1447 sqft
Clubhouse, pool, gym, outdoor grill, media room and pool table on site. One-, two- and three-bedroom units include hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Close to shopping and dining venues, medical facilities and entertainment spots.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
9 Units Available
Cimarron Parkway Apartments
22022 Cimarron Pkwy, Katy, TX
1 Bedroom
$857
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
1040 sqft
Gorgeous pet-friendly units with granite-style countertops, cherry wood cabinetry and brushed nickel hardware. Ample storage areas and walk-in closets. Community features a pool, heated spa and sun deck. Minutes from I-10 and Park Ten.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
10 Units Available
Ashley House
3903 S Mason Rd, Katy, TX
1 Bedroom
$809
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,129
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1321 sqft
Ashley House Apartments is a fantastic choice for those looking for luxury and convenience in the Katy area. This beautiful apartment community is ideally situated in Katy near world-class shopping, entertainment, and fine dining.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
16 Units Available
Cornerstone Ranch
2002 S Mason Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$825
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
988 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,409
1266 sqft
Better Living. Better Life. Located in prestigious Katy, Texas, we offer an abundance of lifestyle conveniences and charm. Embrace the sense of community that Katy and Cornerstone Ranch is known for as you enjoy towering 9ft.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
31 Units Available
Sorrel Grand Parkway
1660 Katy Gap Rd, Katy, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,119
916 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,709
1393 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,849
1545 sqft
Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. On-site amenities include saltwater pool, game room, gym, and media center. Right off Grand Parkway. Easy access to leading schools and prime shopping and dining venues.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
Contact for Availability
Parkside Grand Parkway
1226 W Grand Pkwy S, Katy, TX
1 Bedroom
$949
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
1092 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1390 sqft
Pet-friendly community that has two on-site pet parks. Select apartments even have fenced-in yards. All tenants have access to two swimming pools. Part of the Cinco Ranch School District.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated April 21 at 10:40pm
$
Contact for Availability
Broadstone Grand Parkway
1111 Falcon Park Dr, Katy, TX
1 Bedroom
$953
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
3 Bedrooms
$1,899
Your search for a fantastic one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartment in Katy is over. Broadstone Grand Parkway offers nine different floor plan options for apartment homes conveniently located in the heart of the city.
Results within 5 miles of Cinco Ranch
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 13 at 06:30am
$
Addicks - Park Ten
26 Units Available
Vizcaya
18108 S Park View Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,086
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,217
1104 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,037
1395 sqft
Conveniently located near Memorial City Mall, Katy Mills Mall and Town & Country. Granite countertops, in-unit laundry, ceiling fans. Property offers residents, pool, hot tub, clubhouse and internet cafe. E-payment and 24-hour maintenance.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
48 Units Available
Cortland Vue Kingsland
18021 Kingsland Blvd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,004
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,339
1201 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,611
1425 sqft
Luxury apartments feature spacious living areas and a variety of floor plans. Amenities include clubhouse, business center, billiards room and a pool. Direct access to the George Bush Park bike trails.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
24 Units Available
Camden Grand Harbor
24757 Grand Harbor Dr, Katy, TX
1 Bedroom
$919
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,279
1128 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1365 sqft
Crown molding and granite countertops for stylish living. Washer and dryer, plus walk-in closets with all floor plans. Outdoor fireside lounge. Resort-style pool with lap lanes, fountains, tile sundeck, and adjacent barbeque area. Less than a mile to I-10.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 04:18am
26 Units Available
Kingston Villas
21540 Provincial Blvd, Katy, TX
1 Bedroom
$900
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
1144 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,501
1376 sqft
Welcome to Kingston Villas, Houston's premier apartment homes! Our spacious one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartment homes feature elegant chef-caliber kitchens, walk-in closets, and private balconies.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 06:16am
107 Units Available
Ascend at Tamarron
3230 FM 1463, Katy, TX
1 Bedroom
$975
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1342 sqft
We are now offering in person tours, please call today to schedule your appointment!! Our virtual tours are also still available.Ascend at Tamarron welcomes a contemporary twist to Katy's historic charm. Here, relaxation is second to none.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 06:16am
242 Units Available
Lenox Grand Crossing
23615 Western Centre Drive, Katy, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,015
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1048 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,974
1628 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Lenox Grand Crossing offers a mixture of comfort, style, and convenience.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
133 Units Available
The Maddox
1330 Park West Green Drive, Katy, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,315
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1649 sqft
The Maddox was designed to provide the perfect space for you - not just to live, but to thrive and create the life you have always imagined.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
24 Units Available
Kenwood Club at the Park
2000 Westborough Dr, Katy, TX
1 Bedroom
$816
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,154
1111 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,267
1326 sqft
Meandering walking paths through the property lead to a playground and picnic area. Resort-style pool surrounded by a brick sundeck. Details like built-in shelving and desks. Flexible lease terms. Fast access to Katy Freeway/I-10, along with shopping and dining at Crossing at Fry Road.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 06:37am
213 Units Available
Territory at Greenhouse
2500 Greenhouse Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$990
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,549
1281 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,748
1523 sqft
Territory at Greenhouse is more than just an apartment community; it’s a stylish retreat that puts Cullen Park in your backyard and Katy’s best shopping and dining just a short distance from home.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 12:52am
Converse
42 Units Available
Satori at Long Meadow
5830 Meadow Ranch Parkway, Richmond, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,185
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
1298 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,170
1548 sqft
Welcome to Satori at Long Meadow Apartments! Enjoy the upscale and inviting atmosphere of our brand new community, located in Richmond, Texas. We offer beautiful one, two, and three bedroom apartments infused with style and modern convenience.
City Guide for Cinco Ranch, TX

The YMCA in Cinco Ranch was once named after Enron executive Ken Lay, before he was later disgraced and his name was removed from the facility. Despite this possibly dubious connection to one of the biggest scandals of the Houston area, Cinco Ranch is a master-planned community that's actually a highly desirable place to live.

Cinco Ranch was a real working ranch before Texas even existed as a republic. The original owners raised cattle and grew rice there. But today it's a master-planned community on the outskirts of Katy, a large suburb of Houston, which has attracted thousands. By the time the plans for the community are done, Cinco Ranch will have more than 14,000 homes - enough for a small city in itself in just over 8,000 acres.

Having trouble with Craigslist Cinco Ranch? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Cinco Ranch, TX

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Cinco Ranch renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Cinco Ranch 1 BedroomsCinco Ranch 2 BedroomsCinco Ranch 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCinco Ranch 3 BedroomsCinco Ranch Apartments with Balcony
Cinco Ranch Apartments with GarageCinco Ranch Apartments with GymCinco Ranch Apartments with Hardwood FloorsCinco Ranch Apartments with Parking
Cinco Ranch Apartments with PoolCinco Ranch Apartments with Washer-DryerCinco Ranch Dog Friendly ApartmentsCinco Ranch Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TX
Galveston, TXHumble, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TXStafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXBellaire, TXPecan Grove, TX
Richwood, TXWharton, TXNassau Bay, TXHitchcock, TXSealy, TXHempstead, TXManvel, TXBrookshire, TXCrosby, TXBrenham, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine