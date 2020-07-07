All apartments in Cinco Ranch
22507 Kent Falls Drive
Last updated January 9 2020 at 9:45 PM

22507 Kent Falls Drive

22507 Kent Falls Drive · No Longer Available
Location

22507 Kent Falls Drive, Cinco Ranch, TX 77450
Cinco Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
TENANT JUST MOVED OUT. People line up to move into this neighborhood, and clean rental homes don't last long. Here's your chance. Cinco Ranch schools in the Katy ISD school system (Fielder Elem, Cinco Ranch JH, Cinco Ranch HS). Double oven, walk in pantry, 4BR-2 BA, formal LR/DR, plus den, spacious kitchen and breakfast area. Great location, between I-10, Westpark Tollroad and Grand Pkwy. La Centerra is a mile away, for great food, shopping and fun. 2 public libraries are just down the road. Walk to the neighborhood pool and playground. Fabulous, yet small neighborhood with only 200 homes! There are BBQs, swim parties, and cook offs. Pets are on a case-by-case basis (no large dogs of any kind-inside or outside). No smoking on the property, even outside on the driveway or backyard. THIS HOME IS NOT FOR SALE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22507 Kent Falls Drive have any available units?
22507 Kent Falls Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cinco Ranch, TX.
What amenities does 22507 Kent Falls Drive have?
Some of 22507 Kent Falls Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22507 Kent Falls Drive currently offering any rent specials?
22507 Kent Falls Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22507 Kent Falls Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 22507 Kent Falls Drive is pet friendly.
Does 22507 Kent Falls Drive offer parking?
Yes, 22507 Kent Falls Drive offers parking.
Does 22507 Kent Falls Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22507 Kent Falls Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22507 Kent Falls Drive have a pool?
Yes, 22507 Kent Falls Drive has a pool.
Does 22507 Kent Falls Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 22507 Kent Falls Drive has accessible units.
Does 22507 Kent Falls Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22507 Kent Falls Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 22507 Kent Falls Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 22507 Kent Falls Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

