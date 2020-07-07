22507 Kent Falls Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible parking playground pool bbq/grill

TENANT JUST MOVED OUT. People line up to move into this neighborhood, and clean rental homes don't last long. Here's your chance. Cinco Ranch schools in the Katy ISD school system (Fielder Elem, Cinco Ranch JH, Cinco Ranch HS). Double oven, walk in pantry, 4BR-2 BA, formal LR/DR, plus den, spacious kitchen and breakfast area. Great location, between I-10, Westpark Tollroad and Grand Pkwy. La Centerra is a mile away, for great food, shopping and fun. 2 public libraries are just down the road. Walk to the neighborhood pool and playground. Fabulous, yet small neighborhood with only 200 homes! There are BBQs, swim parties, and cook offs. Pets are on a case-by-case basis (no large dogs of any kind-inside or outside). No smoking on the property, even outside on the driveway or backyard. THIS HOME IS NOT FOR SALE.