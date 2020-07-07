All apartments in Cinco Ranch
Last updated July 25 2019 at 10:49 AM

21806 Canyon Peak Lane

21806 Canyon Peak Lane · No Longer Available
Location

21806 Canyon Peak Lane, Cinco Ranch, TX 77450

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 3 bath in Cinco at Willow Fork subdivision. One-story entry open concept and hardwood floors throughout. Art niches and built-in bookcases add a beautiful touch to the living space. Study with high ceilings and French doors. Kitchen with granite counter tops, large island, stainless steal appliances included, breakfast area. Spacious Master with back yard view, walk-in closet, bathroom with double sinks and garden tub. Spacious laundry room includes washer and dryer. Lawn service is included bi-weekly. Walking distance to Jo Ella Exley Elementary School and park across the street. Nearby shopping includes Kroger, Starbucks, tons of restaurants and entertainment for all the family to enjoy. Easy access the Westpark Tollway and I-10 Freeway. Ready for immediate move-in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21806 Canyon Peak Lane have any available units?
21806 Canyon Peak Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cinco Ranch, TX.
What amenities does 21806 Canyon Peak Lane have?
Some of 21806 Canyon Peak Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21806 Canyon Peak Lane currently offering any rent specials?
21806 Canyon Peak Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21806 Canyon Peak Lane pet-friendly?
No, 21806 Canyon Peak Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cinco Ranch.
Does 21806 Canyon Peak Lane offer parking?
Yes, 21806 Canyon Peak Lane offers parking.
Does 21806 Canyon Peak Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21806 Canyon Peak Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21806 Canyon Peak Lane have a pool?
No, 21806 Canyon Peak Lane does not have a pool.
Does 21806 Canyon Peak Lane have accessible units?
No, 21806 Canyon Peak Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 21806 Canyon Peak Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21806 Canyon Peak Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 21806 Canyon Peak Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 21806 Canyon Peak Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

