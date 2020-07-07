21806 Canyon Peak Lane

Amenities

Beautiful 3 bedroom, 3 bath in Cinco at Willow Fork subdivision. One-story entry open concept and hardwood floors throughout. Art niches and built-in bookcases add a beautiful touch to the living space. Study with high ceilings and French doors. Kitchen with granite counter tops, large island, stainless steal appliances included, breakfast area. Spacious Master with back yard view, walk-in closet, bathroom with double sinks and garden tub. Spacious laundry room includes washer and dryer. Lawn service is included bi-weekly. Walking distance to Jo Ella Exley Elementary School and park across the street. Nearby shopping includes Kroger, Starbucks, tons of restaurants and entertainment for all the family to enjoy. Easy access the Westpark Tollway and I-10 Freeway. Ready for immediate move-in.