All apartments in Channelview
Find more places like 967 Leadenhall Cir.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Channelview, TX
/
967 Leadenhall Cir
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:27 PM

967 Leadenhall Cir

967 Leadenhall Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Channelview
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

967 Leadenhall Circle, Channelview, TX 77530

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
967 Leadenhall - ****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***
Please call 281-894-9111 to schedule a
showing.

Price: $1350
Security Deposit: $1150
Processing fee: $200
Utility and Maintenance reduction program: $20
Sq Feet: 1580
Bedroom: 3
Baths: 2
Heating: Central Electric
Cooling: Central Electric
Appliances: Stove/Range, Dishwasher, Garbage, Disposal

Extras: Take a look at what this lovely two-story home has to offer. It has a spacious living room that features a wood-burning, brick fireplace. There's tile flooring throughout the home. The kitchen is galley styled and it has plenty of storage room between cabinets and countertops, it even has breakfast nook. 3 nice sized bedrooms with comfy carpet floors and 2 full baths. Spacious master bath comes with vanities for him and her. Convenient closed laundry area with electric washer and dryer connections. There's also a large back yard and a 2-car attached garage. DON'T WAIT! APPLY NOW!

Real Property Management Preferred P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913
Let us know how we are doing!

(RLNE3432453)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 967 Leadenhall Cir have any available units?
967 Leadenhall Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Channelview, TX.
What amenities does 967 Leadenhall Cir have?
Some of 967 Leadenhall Cir's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 967 Leadenhall Cir currently offering any rent specials?
967 Leadenhall Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 967 Leadenhall Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 967 Leadenhall Cir is pet friendly.
Does 967 Leadenhall Cir offer parking?
Yes, 967 Leadenhall Cir offers parking.
Does 967 Leadenhall Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 967 Leadenhall Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 967 Leadenhall Cir have a pool?
No, 967 Leadenhall Cir does not have a pool.
Does 967 Leadenhall Cir have accessible units?
No, 967 Leadenhall Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 967 Leadenhall Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 967 Leadenhall Cir has units with dishwashers.
Does 967 Leadenhall Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 967 Leadenhall Cir does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Casa De Grande
905 Ashland Rd
Channelview, TX 77530

Similar Pages

Channelview 1 BedroomsChannelview 2 Bedrooms
Channelview Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TX
Galveston, TXHumble, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TXStafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXCinco Ranch, TX
Bellaire, TXPecan Grove, TXRichwood, TXNassau Bay, TXDayton, TXHitchcock, TXManvel, TXMont Belvieu, TXCrosby, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine