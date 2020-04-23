All apartments in Channelview
Last updated May 22 2019 at 10:17 AM

1710 Merton Dr

1710 Merton Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1710 Merton Drive, Channelview, TX 77015

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
alarm system
Spacious Home - East Houston -Wallisville/Beltway8 - Property Id: 123127

Beautiful property located on Wallisville and Beltway 8. The entire house has been remodeled. The property has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 living rooms.

New toilets/vanities/shower
New Roof and energy efficient windows
New energy efficient appliances
New kitchen countertops
Bright white and modern looking
Very Clean
LED lighting throughout the property
Alarm
No carpet

Pets will be considered with a non-refundable deposit and monthly rent of $25 per pet. Cats not allowed.

$1500 a month, tenant is responsible for all utilities.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/123127
Property Id 123127

(RLNE4895483)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1710 Merton Dr have any available units?
1710 Merton Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Channelview, TX.
What amenities does 1710 Merton Dr have?
Some of 1710 Merton Dr's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1710 Merton Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1710 Merton Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1710 Merton Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1710 Merton Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1710 Merton Dr offer parking?
No, 1710 Merton Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1710 Merton Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1710 Merton Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1710 Merton Dr have a pool?
No, 1710 Merton Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1710 Merton Dr have accessible units?
No, 1710 Merton Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1710 Merton Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1710 Merton Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 1710 Merton Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1710 Merton Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

