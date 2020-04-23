1710 Merton Dr

Amenities
Spacious Home - East Houston -Wallisville/Beltway8 - Property Id: 123127
Beautiful property located on Wallisville and Beltway 8. The entire house has been remodeled. The property has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 living rooms.
New toilets/vanities/shower
New Roof and energy efficient windows
New energy efficient appliances
New kitchen countertops
Bright white and modern looking
Very Clean
LED lighting throughout the property
Alarm
No carpet
Pets will be considered with a non-refundable deposit and monthly rent of $25 per pet. Cats not allowed.
$1500 a month, tenant is responsible for all utilities.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/123127
