Amenities

dishwasher garage fireplace range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

3 bed 2 bath home with a HUGE Backyard for outdoor gatherings! Conveniently located close to schools, shopping centers and multiple freeways including Beltway and I-10. Home did not flood during Harvey. Applicants must make 3x the rent monthly, have a minimum 620 credit score, no pets, and no smoking. House will be available to view June 3rd. Call for more info