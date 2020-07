Amenities

dishwasher garage fireplace range oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven range Property Amenities parking garage

Located just off of Beltway 8 and right in the heart of the Sterling Green subdivision, this 3 bedroom, 2 bath home which features a beamed vaulted hight ceiling and corner wood burning fireplace in the living room, a breakfast bar in the kitchen, and all tile flooring running throughout the home. Call and make your appointment today.