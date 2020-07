Amenities

Come see this lovely 4 bedroom, 2 bath, home located in the Sterling Green Subdivision. Zoned to Channelview High School, this home has granite countertops in the kitchen, newly resurfaced countertops in the bathrooms, a spacious living room, an additional sunroom, and a shed for extra storage. Homes in this area move fast, come see this one today!