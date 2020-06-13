Apartment List
/
TX
/
celina
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:35 PM

90 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Celina, TX

Finding an apartment in Celina that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along... Read Guide >

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
1217 Preston
1217 Preston Road, Celina, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1500 sqft
MOVE IN SPECIAL! Half off full month rent & deposit! (Pet deposit $300 per pet) These gorgeous open floor plan duplexes are sweet. Convenient to Marsha Sharp Freeway which gets you everywhere in minutes. This area is growing fast.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
1219 Preston
1219 Preston Road, Celina, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1500 sqft
MOVE IN SPECIAL! Half off full month rent & deposit! (Pet deposit $300 per pet) Brand new 2 bedroom/2 bath duplex! Roommates considered
Results within 1 mile of Celina

1 of 35

Last updated December 10 at 09:59pm
1 Unit Available
421 Smokebrush Street
421 Smokebrush Street, Collin County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,395
2110 sqft
4 bedroom LEASE in Prosper ISD!Refrigerator can stay! Upgraded front door with iron viewing window invites you inside this adorable craftsman home.Upgrades include hardwood floors, updated interior paint, custom lighting & fans.
Results within 5 miles of Celina
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:53pm
$
Stonebridge Ranch
18 Units Available
Raleigh House Apartments
4450 S Ridge Rd, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,025
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1336 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1509 sqft
Modern kitchens with dark wood cabinetry and full appliances. Close to Gabe Nesbitt Community Park and iPic Theaters. Community features detached garage parking and resort-style pool with sundeck.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Stonebridge Ranch
11 Units Available
St. Paul's Square at Adriatica Village
470 Adriatic Pkwy, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,055
949 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1363 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Vibrantly beautiful and luxurious, St. Paul’s Square at Adriatica Village is a residential village offering a unique living experience in 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom apartments in McKinney, TX.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
265 Units Available
Gray Branch Luxury Apartments
1760 N Ridge Road, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,050
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
1082 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1260 sqft
The esssence of quality and thoughtful design, Gray Branch Luxury Apartments will undoubtedly be the definition of charm and style for apartment living in McKinney, Texas.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
15 Units Available
Bexley at WestRidge
401 S Coit Rd, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,139
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
1351 sqft
This recently renovated community is in McKinney with stunning views. On-site amenities include a pool, playground, business center, concierge, and dog park. Granite countertops, walk-in closets, and stainless steel appliances provided.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
26 Units Available
Orion Prosper
980 S Coit Rd, Prosper, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,039
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,537
1309 sqft
Large living spaces in a modern community just north of Frisco. Rooms have in-unit laundry, ceiling fans and air conditioning. On-site pool, dog grooming area, coffee bar and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
14 Units Available
Orion Prosper Lakes
880 S Coit Rd, Prosper, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,282
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,538
1227 sqft
These elegant townhomes have set a new standard for extraordinary living. Pristine resort-style community and luxury amenities. In a vibrant, modern area that's constantly evolving, with convenient access to all downtown Dallas city amenities.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Stonebridge Ranch
18 Units Available
Retreat at Stonebridge Ranch
1920 Grassmere Ln, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$892
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,138
969 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,467
1257 sqft
***At this time, we are not conducting in-person tours. Please call or email if you wish to request a virtual tour.***
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
Stonebridge Ranch
44 Units Available
Villas At Stonebridge Ranch
7101 Virginia Pkwy, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,100
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1107 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,715
1308 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment homes with a fireplace, ice-makers and stainless steel appliances. Tenants get access to a cafe, game center and pool. Residents enjoy 24-hour maintenance. Near University Drive (US Route 380) and Gabe Nesbitt Community Park.
Verified

1 of 58

Last updated June 13 at 06:59pm
37 Units Available
The Mansions 3Eighty
26850 US-380, Aubrey, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,192
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,601
1226 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,042
1498 sqft
Luxury apartments featuring numerous upgrades, including a gym, game room, pool and business center. Units feature granite countertops, stainless steel and Jacuzzi tubs. Minutes from the Dallas North Tollway.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 06:45pm
37 Units Available
The Estates 3Eighty
27040 East US 380, Aubrey, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,041
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,511
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,812
1408 sqft
Minutes from Highway 380 near Lewisville Lake. A modern community with hardwood floors, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. On-site gym, business center, pool and clubhouse. Pets welcome.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
34 Units Available
Cortland Preston North
9440 Stratton Dr, Frisco, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,088
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,539
1245 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,926
1483 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments offer open design, gourmet kitchens, granite counters, 9-foot ceilings, walk-in closets, upscale flooring, in-unit laundry and private patios. Enjoy saltwater pool, fitness room, outdoor grilling. Near shopping, dining, entertainment.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
22 Units Available
Cortland Windsong Ranch
4500 Bluestem Dr, Prosper, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,543
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,920
1307 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,769
1525 sqft
Apartment home community with one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Kitchens with stainless steel appliances, double sinks, breakfast bar with pendant lighting. In-unit washer/dryer, walk-in closets, central A/C. Pet-friendly. Community pool, clubhouse, fitness center.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
3961 Pine Leaf Lane
3961 Pine Leaf Ln, Prosper, TX
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2291 sqft
This property is perfect for young families or empty nests that wish to live the life of their dreams.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
608 N 6th Street
608 N 6th St, Gunter, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,430
1293 sqft
2018 BUILT HOME. JULY 1st AVAILABLE. OPEN Floor Plan with spacious living , Hard Wood Floors, Kitchen Tiles, Granite Kitchen Counter, Stainless Steel Appliances, Garage Door Opener. Large Master Bedroom with access to back porch.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
2928 Bold Ruler Road
2928 Bold Ruler Road, Collin County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
2748 sqft
Move-in ready! Great Master planned community with brand-new Prosper elementary school opening soon with-in community! Access to fabulous community center with work out area and gym, 2 swimming pools and walking trails! Pets accepted on a case by

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
16400 Toledo Bend Court
16400 Toledo Bend Court, Denton County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,240
1872 sqft
Available 6-15-2020. Updated home with entertaining back yard & View. 3 Bedrooms plus Study & 2 baths in Prosper ISD. Entry, Family Room & Kitchen with Wood floors. Built ins in Family Room.
Results within 10 miles of Celina
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:08pm
10 Units Available
Plaza At Frisco Square
8843 Coleman Blvd, Frisco, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,289
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
1254 sqft
Boutique homes with a patio/balcony and walk-in closets. Community includes a gym, hot tub and pool. Easy access to the Dallas North Tollway. Near FC Dallas Stadium (Toyota Stadium).
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 06:30pm
35 Units Available
Lebanon Ridge Apartments
2355 Lebanon Rd, Frisco, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,033
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,159
1143 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,819
1317 sqft
This community offers a fitness center, billiards room and covered parking. Apartments feature walk-in closets, window coverings and vaulted ceilings. Eastvale Park and the Legacy Center are just short drives away.
Verified

1 of 51

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
157 Units Available
Lucia
4848 Grand Gate Way, Frisco, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,340
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,890
1203 sqft
Lucia is a brand new, luxury apartment community located in Frisco, TX adjacent to The Star.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
17 Units Available
The Adley Craig Ranch
8951 McCutchins Drive, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,185
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
1103 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,765
1450 sqft
The Adley Craig Ranch is a vibrant apartment community located in McKinney, Texas.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
19 Units Available
Central Square at Frisco
6235 Main St, Frisco, TX
Studio
$961
612 sqft
1 Bedroom
$986
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,488
1233 sqft
Self-guided tours available! Call or email to schedule. Live in opulence at Central Square at Frisco Apartments.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Celina, TX

Finding an apartment in Celina that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Celina 2 BedroomsCelina 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCelina 3 BedroomsCelina Apartments with Balcony
Celina Apartments with GarageCelina Apartments with GymCelina Apartments with Hardwood FloorsCelina Apartments with Parking
Celina Apartments with PoolCelina Dog Friendly ApartmentsCelina Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX
Mesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXPilot Point, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District