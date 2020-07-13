/
22 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Castroville, TX
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Country Villa Apartments
211 Meadow Dr, Castroville, TX
2 Bedrooms
$920
887 sqft
Welcome home to Country Villa! At Country Villa, we offer a unique living environment. Our community is conveniently located in beautiful, historical Castroville, Texas with its quaint shops and authentic Alsatian foods, culture and atmosphere.
1 of 6
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
807 NAPLES
807 Naples Street, Castroville, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1064 sqft
3 BEDROOM FOR RENT IN CASTROVILLE HISTORIC DISTRICT - 3 BEDROOM IN DOWNTOWN HISTORIC CASTROVILLE! **ALL BILLS INCLUDED** WALKING DISTANCE TO MEDINA RIVER AND TO CITY PARK. EASY ACCESS TO HWY 90.
Results within 10 miles of Castroville
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
45 Units Available
Park at Briggs Ranch
5525 Mansions Bluffs, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$840
430 sqft
1 Bedroom
$872
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,206
1108 sqft
Convenient location for commuters just off Highway 90. Residents enjoy units with patio or balcony, washer and dryer hookup and hardwood floors. Luxury community includes BBQ grill, pool, playground and parking.
Verified
1 of 54
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
68 Units Available
Villages of Briggs Ranch
5565 Mansions Bluffs, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$990
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,362
1227 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,820
1558 sqft
Units include hardwood floors, walk-in closets and washer/dryer hookup. Community features BBQ grill, coffee bar, dog grooming area, and pool. Situated conveniently close to two award-winning golf courses.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
1 Unit Available
Tom Pawel Village
14785 Omicron Dr, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$610
384 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Our Texas Hill-Country inspired apartment homes surrounded by native Texas Live Oaks provide seclusion, comfort and a host of amenities.
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
10918 Moonlit Canyon
10918 Moonlit Canyon, Bexar County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1553 sqft
Newly Paint! New Carpeting! 3BR/2.5 Bath Near JBSA-Lackland (See YouTube video) - Fantastic 3 bed/2.
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2602 Skybound
2602 Skybound, Bexar County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
2424 sqft
Northwest - Beautiful Home on Corner Lot, Lots of Windows, lots of Storage Space! Master downstairs with large walk-in closet. Ceramic Tile through entire lower level, carpet upstairs. Large game room/family room upstairs.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2223 Colorado Bend
2223 Colorado Bend, Bexar County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
2160 sqft
NICE 3 BEDROOM CLOSE TO 1604 /LACKLAND/SEA WORLD/SHOPPING*2 LIVING AREAS*SEPARATE MASTER W/ WALK-IN CLOSET*$55 APP. FEE PER PERSON NON-REFUNDABLE* SEC. DEP., FIRST MONTHS RENT, AND PET FEE(S) MUST BE IN CERTIFIED FUNDS I.E.
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
422 Red Quill Nest
422 Red Quill Nest, Bexar County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
3222 sqft
422 Red Quill Nest Available 07/30/20 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home in Red Bird Ranch - Property Remarks: Spacious 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Home Has 3222 Sq. Ft. In The Quiet Redbird Subdivision. Redbird Ranch Offers Country Living With City Convenience.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
15231 Stagehand Dr
15231 Stagehand Drive, Bexar County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1873 sqft
Almost NEW LENNAR HOME in excellent condition in Gated Community Potranco Run. Close to Lackland AFB and major HWY. Directly across from the playground and pool.
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3137 Night Flight
3137 Night Flight, Bexar County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1897 sqft
3137 Night Flight Available 08/07/20 CHAMPIONS PARK - ***COMING SOON*** This beautiful 2 story home offers 3 bedrooms & 2 baths.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2122 Colorado Bend
2122 Colorado Bend, Bexar County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
2348 sqft
Large 2 Story with Game Room! - The first floor is very open with alot of lighting. The stairs to the second floor are extra wide and you are greeted to the game room (20 X 12) which has vaulted ceilings. this home has many upgrades.
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
12822 Gordons Haven
12822 Gordons Haven, Bexar County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2263 sqft
Lovely 3/2/2, office or 4th bedroom plus media room in desirable NW San Antonio Gordons Grove Subdivision * Fireplace in living room * Open floor plan * Beautiful wood floors in living areas * Office, craft room * Media/Game room with half bath
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
2614 Thunder Gulch
2614 Thunder Gulch, Bexar County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1446 sqft
Spacious 1 story contemporary home nestled in the desired Champions Park neighborhood. Open floorplan with tile flooring in family room and laminate wood flooring in bedrooms. Kitchen features a decorative backsplash tile. Fridge is included.
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
411 POINT RISE
411 Point Rise, Bexar County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1562 sqft
Cute home with an open-floor plan available for rent Sept. 7th. Updated paint and carpets in this well maintained home in the Highpoint at West Creek Subdivision. Huge living and dining room makes entertaining a breeze.
1 of 18
Last updated April 17 at 06:22pm
1 Unit Available
11114 Hollow Canyon
11114 Hollow Canyon, Bexar County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,323
1569 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.
1 of 13
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
1431 Frio Run
1431 Frio Run, Bexar County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1498 sqft
Beautiful Duplex in Gated Community - Enjoy this great duplex in a gated community (Dove Meadow). Home has been remodeled and looks like it's brand new. This great home has stainless steel kitchen appliances and granite counter tops.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
13335 SOLAR CREST
13335 Solar Crest, Bexar County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
1757 sqft
Wonderful home in West San Antonio - Sundance Square Neighborhood - 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath w/ 2 car garage Large kitchen,and the game room is a plus upstairs! A large covered patio, ceiling fans, lights, custom made blinds, and paint.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
163 Cardinal Way
163 Cardinal Way, Bexar County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
2006 sqft
163 Cardinal Way Available 08/01/20 163 Cardinal Way - Beautiful Two Story Home! Featuring Tile In Wet Areas, Kitchen With Breakfast Bar & Plenty Of 42" Cabinets, All Bedrooms are Up With Large Game Room.
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
11110 Camp Creek Trl
11110 Camp Creek Trail, Bexar County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
2223 sqft
11110 Camp Creek Trl Available 08/03/20 COMING SOON AUGUST 3RD! Large 3 Bedroom Home with 3 Car Garage by Sea World!! - COMING SOON AUGUST 3RD! This large 3 bedroom home has it all! 2 separate garage spaces for a total of a 3 CAR GARAGE! Large
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
1327 Sundance Fall
1327 Sundance Fall, Bexar County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,875
2262 sqft
Make this charming 4 bedroom 2 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
13158 Beals Circle
13158 Beals Cir, Bexar County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2088 sqft
Alamo Ranch home for Rent!! - Home for rent in highly desirable Alamo Ranch! Come see this "like new" 3 bed, 2 bath home.
