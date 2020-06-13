22 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Castroville, TX

Apartment List
Finding an apartment in Castroville that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your... Read Guide >
Country Villa Apartments
211 Meadow Dr, Castroville, TX
2 Bedrooms
$920
887 sqft
Welcome home to Country Villa! At Country Villa, we offer a unique living environment. Our community is conveniently located in beautiful, historical Castroville, Texas with its quaint shops and authentic Alsatian foods, culture and atmosphere.

807 NAPLES
807 Naples Street, Castroville, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1064 sqft
3 BEDROOM FOR RENT IN CASTROVILLE HISTORIC DISTRICT - 3 BEDROOM IN DOWNTOWN HISTORIC CASTROVILLE! **ALL BILLS INCLUDED** WALKING DISTANCE TO MEDINA RIVER AND TO CITY PARK. EASY ACCESS TO HWY 90.
Results within 10 miles of Castroville
The Mansions at Briggs Ranch
5565 Mansions Bluffs, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,058
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,277
1227 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,938
1558 sqft
Units include hardwood floors, walk-in closets and washer/dryer hookup. Community features BBQ grill, coffee bar, dog grooming area, and pool. Situated conveniently close to two award-winning golf courses.
Exeter Place
136 Exeter Place Drive, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$979
887 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1283 sqft
Ultra-modern design and a coveted location in West San Antonio come together for an extraordinary living experience at Exeter Place. Our sophisticated one, two, and three bedroom residences bring you exclusive, high-end living like no other in town.
The Estates at Briggs Ranch
5525 Mansions Bluffs, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$816
430 sqft
1 Bedroom
$938
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,271
1108 sqft
Convenient location for commuters just off Highway 90. Residents enjoy units with patio or balcony, washer and dryer hookup and hardwood floors. Luxury community includes BBQ grill, pool, playground and parking.
Tom Pawel Village
14785 Omicron Dr, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$610
384 sqft
1 Bedroom
$675
617 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Our Texas Hill-Country inspired apartment homes surrounded by native Texas Live Oaks provide seclusion, comfort and a host of amenities.

284 Texas Mulberry
284 Texas Mulberry, Bexar County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
2005 sqft
VISTAS OF WESTCREEK! CORNER LOT! - REDEEMABLE ON 2ND FULL MONTH OF RENT. READY TO MOVE IN HOME ON A CORNER LOT! NICE OPEN FLOOR PLAN WITH WOOD LAMINATE AND TILE THROUGHOUT. ONLY CARPETS IN 2 BEDROOMS. MASTER HAS LARGE WALK IN CLOSET.

2122 Colorado Bend
2122 Colorado Bend, Bexar County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
2348 sqft
Large 2 Story with Game Room! - The first floor is very open with alot of lighting. The stairs to the second floor are extra wide and you are greeted to the game room (20 X 12) which has vaulted ceilings. this home has many upgrades.

1402 DRY EAGLE
1402 Dry Eagle, Bexar County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1267 sqft
1402 DRY EAGLE Available 07/01/20 Townhouse in far NW San Antonio for rent! - Two story twosome style 3 bedroom, 2 bath in far NW side. Minutes from Lackland AFB and easy access to LP 1604, Hwy 151, and Hwy 90.

11118 Bedazzled
11118 Bedazzled, Bexar County, TX
5 Bedrooms
$1,795
2300 sqft
11118 Bedazzled Available 07/14/20 Wonderful, large home near Lackland AFB - This 2014 Meritage home sits on an oversized lot in this highly desirable community.

15231 Stagehand Dr
15231 Stagehand Drive, Bexar County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1873 sqft
Almost NEW LENNAR HOME in excellent condition in Gated Community Potranco Run. Close to Lackland AFB and major HWY. Directly across from the playground and pool.

149 Katherine Way
149 Katherine Way, Medina County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1418 sqft
~Charming 3 BR+study, 2 bath home in Redbird Ranch~Laminate flooring & ceramic tile flooring in living, dining, and kitchen, newer carpet in the bedrooms~Open floor plan & covered patio are great for entertaining!~Stainless steel appliances &

11023 Inner Canyon
11023 Inner Canyon, Bexar County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1553 sqft
This lovely home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

5515 Butch Canyon
5515 Butch Canyon, Bexar County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1553 sqft
This lovely inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

2614 Thunder Gulch
2614 Thunder Gulch, Bexar County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1446 sqft
Spacious 1 story contemporary home nestled in the desired Champions Park neighborhood. Open floorplan with tile flooring in family room and laminate wood flooring in bedrooms. Kitchen features a decorative backsplash tile. Fridge is included.

12622 Skyline Mesa
12622 Skyline Mesa, Bexar County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2999 sqft
Wow. Here it is one of the best family homes in the neighborhood. This home is a 4 bedroom with optional 5th bedroom. The master bedroom is downstairs and the remaining bedrooms upstairs.

11223 Sam Nail Ranch
11223 Sam Nail Ranch, Bexar County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1940 sqft
Beautiful and charming home in the family-friendly community of Laurel Mountain Ranch.

411 POINT RISE
411 Point Rise, Bexar County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1562 sqft
Cute home with an open-floor plan available for rent Sept. 7th. Updated paint and carpets in this well maintained home in the Highpoint at West Creek Subdivision. Huge living and dining room makes entertaining a breeze.

11619 Verdis Valley
11619 Verdis Valley, Bexar County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,675
2070 sqft
Available July 8th* Well maintained home & first-time rental* Open floorplan* Gorgeous kitchen w/ granite countertops & tile backsplash* Black appliances include a microhood & refrigerator* Two eating areas include a regular dining area + eat-at

2222 Colorado Bend
2222 Colorado Bend, Bexar County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1968 sqft
This quaint and cozy one-story home located near 1604 and Emory Peak is perfect for you! The open living area is great for entertaining and hosting. The kitchen includes all major appliances and offers lots of counter space.

11114 Hollow Canyon
11114 Hollow Canyon, Bexar County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,323
1569 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.

1431 Frio Run
1431 Frio Run, Bexar County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1498 sqft
Beautiful Duplex in Gated Community - Enjoy this great duplex in a gated community (Dove Meadow). Home has been remodeled and looks like it's brand new. This great home has stainless steel kitchen appliances and granite counter tops.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Castroville, TX

Finding an apartment in Castroville that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

