Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:35 AM

23 Apartments for rent in Castroville, TX with balcony

Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
Contact for Availability
Country Villa Apartments
211 Meadow Dr, Castroville, TX
2 Bedrooms
$920
887 sqft
Welcome home to Country Villa! At Country Villa, we offer a unique living environment. Our community is conveniently located in beautiful, historical Castroville, Texas with its quaint shops and authentic Alsatian foods, culture and atmosphere.
Results within 10 miles of Castroville
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
44 Units Available
The Estates at Briggs Ranch
5525 Mansions Bluffs, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$816
430 sqft
1 Bedroom
$938
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,271
1108 sqft
Convenient location for commuters just off Highway 90. Residents enjoy units with patio or balcony, washer and dryer hookup and hardwood floors. Luxury community includes BBQ grill, pool, playground and parking.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
208 Units Available
Exeter Place
136 Exeter Place Drive, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$979
887 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1283 sqft
Ultra-modern design and a coveted location in West San Antonio come together for an extraordinary living experience at Exeter Place. Our sophisticated one, two, and three bedroom residences bring you exclusive, high-end living like no other in town.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
58 Units Available
The Mansions at Briggs Ranch
5565 Mansions Bluffs, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,058
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,277
1227 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,938
1558 sqft
Units include hardwood floors, walk-in closets and washer/dryer hookup. Community features BBQ grill, coffee bar, dog grooming area, and pool. Situated conveniently close to two award-winning golf courses.

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
5932 Hindes Stone
5932 Hindes Stone, Bexar County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1442 sqft
BRAND NEW Single Story 3 bed 2 bath home in prestigious Alamo Ranch. Spacious open-concept kitchen, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops. Separate Shower and Tub in master bath. Covered patio, Shaded Backyard.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Villages of Westcreek
1 Unit Available
707 Pinafore St
707 Pinafore Street, Bexar County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1599 sqft
Move in ready 2-story home on a greenbelt at Westcreek near SeaWorld and Lackland AFB - Move in ready 2-story home on a greenbelt and semi-cul de sac lot featuring 1599 sq ft living space, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
11118 Bedazzled
11118 Bedazzled, Bexar County, TX
5 Bedrooms
$1,795
2300 sqft
11118 Bedazzled Available 07/14/20 Wonderful, large home near Lackland AFB - This 2014 Meritage home sits on an oversized lot in this highly desirable community.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
12612 Mexican Plum
12612 Mexican Plum, Bexar County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1744 sqft
Lovely Home Freshly Landscaped with a Big Backyard Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
12010 BOBBI WAY
12010 Bobbi Way, Bexar County, TX
2 Bedrooms
$975
600 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Upstairs Apartment like home. Available NOW!!!!!!Perfect for a small family, Room mates welcomed. New interior 2 bedroom apt ready to fit the right people.

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
149 Katherine Way
149 Katherine Way, Medina County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1418 sqft
~Charming 3 BR+study, 2 bath home in Redbird Ranch~Laminate flooring & ceramic tile flooring in living, dining, and kitchen, newer carpet in the bedrooms~Open floor plan & covered patio are great for entertaining!~Stainless steel appliances &

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
12014 BOBBI WAY
12014 Bobbi Way, Bexar County, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1500 sqft
Apartment like Duplex with an updated atmosphere. Open Gorgeous Kitchen with lots and lots of cabinets, plenty of counter top space and includes fridge, Ceiling Fans, Outdoor covered patio for your afternoon breaks. Its perfect for you!

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
802 CAMPION RED
802 Campion Red, Bexar County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1578 sqft
Located in quiet community of Amhurst. Nice size bedrooms, large laundry area with plenty of storage space. Island Kitchen and all black appliances. Refrigerator with ice maker and water dispenser. Covered patio and privacy fence.

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
12622 Skyline Mesa
12622 Skyline Mesa, Bexar County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2999 sqft
Wow. Here it is one of the best family homes in the neighborhood. This home is a 4 bedroom with optional 5th bedroom. The master bedroom is downstairs and the remaining bedrooms upstairs.

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
519 Point Valley
519 Point Valley, Bexar County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1681 sqft
Wonderful rental home in sought after Highpoint atWestcreek. Fresh interior paint and new carpet in this attractive 1 story home. Open concept with wonderful backyard and covered patio. Convenient location near shopping, Sea World, and schools.

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
5434 ANTLER CYN
5434 Antler Canyon, Bexar County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1569 sqft
This 2-story, 3 beds, 2.

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
411 POINT RISE
411 Point Rise, Bexar County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1562 sqft
Cute home with an open-floor plan available for rent Sept. 7th. Updated paint and carpets in this well maintained home in the Highpoint at West Creek Subdivision. Huge living and dining room makes entertaining a breeze.

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
146 PALMA NOCE
146 Palma Noce, Bexar County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
2438 sqft
Move in Ready * Many upgrades * 3 large living areas * 4 Bedrooms * 2.

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
1427 HAWK CT
1427 Hawk Court, Bexar County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2235 sqft
Immaculate home, super clean in a gated community and on a cul-de-sac. 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms. Guest suite/study downstairs.

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
2222 Colorado Bend
2222 Colorado Bend, Bexar County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1968 sqft
This quaint and cozy one-story home located near 1604 and Emory Peak is perfect for you! The open living area is great for entertaining and hosting. The kitchen includes all major appliances and offers lots of counter space.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Villages of Westcreek
1 Unit Available
834 Creek Pebble
834 Creek Pebble, Bexar County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1795 sqft
834 Creek Pebble Available 06/01/20 EASY ACCESS TO 1604 & MILITARY - This is a beautiful one story w/ large front and back yards, covered patio, nursery/office off of master bdrm.

Last updated April 17 at 06:22pm
1 Unit Available
11114 Hollow Canyon
11114 Hollow Canyon, Bexar County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,323
1569 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
1431 Frio Run
1431 Frio Run, Bexar County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1498 sqft
Beautiful Duplex in Gated Community - Enjoy this great duplex in a gated community (Dove Meadow). Home has been remodeled and looks like it's brand new. This great home has stainless steel kitchen appliances and granite counter tops.

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
203 CARDINAL WAY
203 Cardinal Way, Bexar County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1660 sqft
Spacious single story home on large corner lot! Located in highly desirable Redbird Ranch Subdivision! Beautiful wood laminate flooring, gorgeous kitchen with upgraded cabinetry,island,beautiful office off entry with glass French Doors, covered
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Castroville, TX

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Castroville renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

