Apartment List
/
TX
/
castle hills
/
apartments with move in specials
Last updated July 11 2020 at 3:52 AM

93 Apartments for rent in Castle Hills, TX with move-in specials

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Castle Hills apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 11 at 12:35am
$
7 Units Available
Uptown Loop
Birchleaf
202 Birchleaf Street, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$765
595 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$905
927 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
So, you love the throwback vibe, but not the throwback annoyances. We get it.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 11 at 12:26am
$
5 Units Available
Shearer Hills - Ridgeview
Arches Apartments
215 Jackson Keller Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$800
573 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
840 sqft
We have fantastic amenities, designed with our residents’ lifestyles in mind. Come take a look! Great amenities and comfortable living spaces create the perfect place to call home.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 11 at 12:28am
$
15 Units Available
Solara Apartments
11710 Parliament St, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$690
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
1078 sqft
Cozy, contemporary apartments in sunny San Antonio. Rooms have large windows, nine-inch ceilings and crown molding. 24-hour maintenance and planned resident activities. Cable and internet ready.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 11 at 12:24am
30 Units Available
Indigo Apartment Homes
11501 Braesview, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$829
883 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,019
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Trendy apartments feature white cabinets, granite counters and wood-style flooring. The complex's clubhouse has complimentary Wi-Fi. Just steps from Phil Hardberger Park and a short drive from Walker Ranch Historic Landmark Park.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
1 Unit Available
North Central
Allena
1004 Allena Drive, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$950
910 sqft
Allena Apartments is a beautiful apartment home community in a well-kept area in San Antonio, TX. Enjoy the convenience of being close to everything with easy access to shopping, restaurants, entertainment, and schools.
Results within 5 miles of Castle Hills
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
22 Units Available
Rogers Ranch
Villas at Rogers Ranch
2727 Treble Crk, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$902
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,191
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,845
1712 sqft
Upgraded apartments with in-unit laundry, fireplaces and fully equipped kitchens. Use the on-site conference room, business center and grilling station as needed. Close to Loop 1604 for a smooth commute. By SilverHorn Golf Club.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
8 Units Available
Vance Jackson
The Henry B
11530 Vance Jackson Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$765
643 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$952
932 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,420
1353 sqft
Modern apartments have ice makers and garbage disposal. The nearby Huebner Oaks Shopping Center and Shops at La Cantera provide a myriad of retail options.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
62 Units Available
The Collection Overlook
4934 Woodstone Dr, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$690
515 sqft
1 Bedroom
$695
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$885
981 sqft
Sea World and Huebner Oaks Center are both within minutes of this property. Get a workout at the gym or volleyball court. The community is pet-friendly and units provide residents with a balcony or patio.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
60 Units Available
Lantower Alamo Heights
327 W Sunset Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,196
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1097 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,021
1540 sqft
Modern apartments located near shopping, bars and restaurants. Spacious kitchens have islands, granite counters, ample storage space and stainless steel appliances. The pet-friendly complex has a grooming area and a dog park.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
42 Units Available
Signature Ridge
3711 Medical Dr, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$885
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,132
1085 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,671
1341 sqft
Located in the Medical Center with shopping and dining just steps away. Newly renovated apartments with in-unit laundry, upgraded kitchens and private patio/balcony. Poolside TV lounge and a decked-out fitness center.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
21 Units Available
Escalante
1540 W Bitters Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$879
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,066
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,341
1313 sqft
Situated just minutes from Wurzbach Parkway and SilverHorn Golf Club, this pet-friendly community offers a swimming pool, gym and cookout area. The large apartments feature fireplaces, washer/dryer hookups and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
68 Units Available
Birwood Heights
4003 N 1604 W, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,072
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,451
1207 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,943
1440 sqft
Welcome to Birwood Heights, San Antonio's inspired apartment community. Designed with a splash of luxury, Birwood Heights is ideal for those seeking a home full of style, comfort and convenience.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 11 at 12:25am
$
52 Units Available
Tara
8051 Broadway St, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$805
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$890
940 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1549 sqft
Where you live is just as important as how you live—and now both can be ideal. Welcome to Tara, newly-renovated apartment homes in the desirable Alamo Heights area.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 11 at 12:14am
$
6 Units Available
Oak Park - Northwood
The Quarter
1779 Nacogdoches Road, San Antonio, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$890
597 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
1081 sqft
The Big Easy meets easy living. Welcome to The Quarter, apartment homes inspired by New Orleans but conveniently located in the Alamo Heights area.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 11 at 12:03am
$
38 Units Available
Alamo Farmsteads
Retreat At Medical Center
6101 Whitby Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$689
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$930
913 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,189
1176 sqft
This beautiful property provides residents with swimming pools, online payments and picnic areas. Apartments feature washer/dryer connections, fireplaces and walk-in closets. Convenient to the Leon Vista Trailhead and shopping along Babcock Road.
Verified

1 of 73

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
51 Units Available
Downtown San Antonio
120 Ninth St
120 9th Street, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,248
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,039
1107 sqft
Situated along River Walk, this development offers studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Floor plans are open and include solar shades, wood flooring and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
20 Units Available
Downtown San Antonio
River House
122 Roy Smith St, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$1,074
527 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,150
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,659
1233 sqft
Right off I-35 and Highway 281. Luxury living. Pet-friendly. Shuffle board, pool, gym and garages available on-site. Updated interiors with stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and granite countertops.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
26 Units Available
The Mark Huebner Oaks
11138 Huebner Oaks, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,255
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1096 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1452 sqft
Where you live says so much about you. The Mark Huebner Oaks makes a statement as one of San Antonio’s premier apartment communities in a desirable location with a strong line-up of luxuries.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
23 Units Available
Vance Jackson
Colonnade
9898 Colonnade Blvd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$828
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$910
1092 sqft
Residents have access to an abundance of amenities, including a volleyball court, media room and hot tub, when they move to this community. Units are recently renovated and have washer/dryer hookups. Right off McDermott Freeway.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
23 Units Available
Vance Jackson
Broadstone Colonnade
4330 Spectrum One, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$889
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,069
1081 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1311 sqft
Upscale amenities include Cyber Lounge with plasma TVs, state-of-the-art gym, indoor basketball court, sparkling pool and more. Spacious interiors with bathtubs, air conditioning and private patio or balcony. Secluded community with access to I-5.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
13 Units Available
City Summit
4041 Medical Dr, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$785
873 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
1184 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,370
1479 sqft
Find the new standard of comfort and convenience at City Summit. Conveniently located near Oak Hill Country Club and Denman Estate Park, we have easy access to I-10 and I-410.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
27 Units Available
Oakland Estates
Boardwalk on Research
5503 Research Dr, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,026
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1059 sqft
Situated right off of I-10 near the University of Texas at San Antonio and the airport. Luxury, recently renovated one- and two-bedroom apartments with fireplaces, granite counters, hardwood floors and dishwashers. Pool, coffee bar, gym.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
34 Units Available
Mahncke Park
Cortland Brackenridge
223 Brackenridge Ave, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,131
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,783
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,289
1466 sqft
Located just east of Broadway on Brackenridge Avenue, Cortland Brackenridge combines the riches of urban living with the serenity of a park-like setting.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
29 Units Available
Vance Jackson
Maxwell Townhomes
11146 Vance Jackson Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$805
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,305
1265 sqft
Our office is currently only open for self-guided and virtual tours at this time.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in special in Castle Hills, TX

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Castle Hills apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Castle Hills apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

Similar Pages

Castle Hills 1 BedroomsCastle Hills 2 BedroomsCastle Hills 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCastle Hills 3 BedroomsCastle Hills Accessible ApartmentsCastle Hills Apartments with Balcony
Castle Hills Apartments with GarageCastle Hills Apartments with GymCastle Hills Apartments with Hardwood FloorsCastle Hills Apartments with ParkingCastle Hills Apartments with Pool
Castle Hills Apartments with Washer-DryerCastle Hills Dog Friendly ApartmentsCastle Hills Furnished ApartmentsCastle Hills Pet Friendly PlacesBexar County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TXSchertz, TXAlamo Heights, TX
Selma, TXLeon Valley, TXFloresville, TXFair Oaks Ranch, TXBalcones Heights, TXWindcrest, TXBulverde, TXCastroville, TXWimberley, TXHelotes, TX
Olmos Park, TXPleasanton, TXHondo, TXCibolo, TXCanyon Lake, TXMcQueeney, TXLakehills, TXTimberwood Park, TXKerrville, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
Texas State University