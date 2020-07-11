/
apartments with washer dryer
35 Apartments for rent in Canyon Lake, TX with washer-dryer
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Tamarack Shores
1457 Willow Drive
1457 Willow Drive, Canyon Lake, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1344 sqft
Canyon Lake Home For Lease - Furnished or Unfurnished Home Features 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bath, Built-In bookcases, Ceiling Fans, Breakfast Bar, Range, Dishwasher, Washer, Dryer & Refrigerator and Large Deck Area, Neighborhood Park & Pool Access.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
1227 SORREL CREEK Canyon
1227 Sorrel Creek Drive, Canyon Lake, TX
2 Bedrooms
$950
900 sqft
NEWER DUPLEX NEAR CANYON LAKE HIGH SCHOOL ON N. SIDE OF CANYON LAKE (UNIT 12). GREAT LAYOUT, 2 BIG BEDROOMS 2 BATHS AND ALL TILE FLOORING W/ ALL APPLIANCES EXCEPT WASHER / DRYER (YOU DO HAVE HOOK UPS FOR YOUR OWN) AVAILABLE MID JULY 2020.
Last updated May 15 at 06:27pm
1 Unit Available
1223 Sorrel Creek Drive
1223 Sorrel Creek Drive, Canyon Lake, TX
2 Bedrooms
$950
900 sqft
NEWER DUPLEX UNITS NEAR CANYON LAKE HIGH SCHOOL ON N. SIDE OF CANYON LAKE.
Results within 5 miles of Canyon Lake
Last updated July 11 at 12:01am
94 Units Available
Vantage at Bulverde
395 Harmony Hills, Bulverde, TX
1 Bedroom
$979
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,313
969 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,580
1150 sqft
Welcome home to Vantage at Bulverde. Our upscale community is nestled in beautiful Spring Branch, Texas. You will never run out of things to do as we are conveniently located near entertainment hot spots, fine dining, and premium shopping.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
28866 Country Drive
28866 Country Dr, Comal County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,645
1995 sqft
3 BR/2.5 Bath with an over-sized two car garage, with beautiful travertine marble floors and granite counters throughout, high ceilings with crown molding, large Living/Dining/Kitchen that come with in wall surround system and amplifier.
Results within 10 miles of Canyon Lake
Last updated July 11 at 12:01am
41 Units Available
Mission Hill
2745 Westpointe Dr, New Braunfels, TX
Studio
$920
515 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,075
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1109 sqft
Spacious apartments with lots of natural light near Highway 337. Floorplans feature granite countertops, large windows and private laundry. Residents have access to community yoga equipment and fitness center.
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
9 Units Available
Canyon House
1747 FM-1101, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$970
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,238
970 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to our newly built community with quality and service that speaks for itself. We are located in the Comal Independent School District, near Freiheit Elementary, Canyon Middle School, and Canyon High School.
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
31 Units Available
Springs at Creekside
2980 Creek Bend Drive, New Braunfels, TX
Studio
$1,005
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,045
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
1118 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment community in New Braunfels features open kitchen layouts, private balconies, wood-like floors and spacious closets. Close to everything, including tons of shopping and dining. TX-46 and I-35 are both nearby.
Last updated July 10 at 07:44am
6 Units Available
Creekside Vue Apartments
2120 Stephens Pl, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,120
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,377
1126 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly opened apartment community featuring outdoor grilling stations and a 24-hour gym. The one- to three-bedroom homes have walk-in closets, wood-like floors and granite countertops. Easy access to I-35 and near New Braunfels Town Center.
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
14 Units Available
Villas at Sundance
2056 Sundance Pkwy, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$945
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,354
1120 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments with granite countertops, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Clubhouse amenities include gym, pool and internet cafe. Garage parking available. Dogs and cats allowed.
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
33 Units Available
Berkshire Creekside
677 Creekside Way, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$997
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,256
1165 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,148
1408 sqft
Community features infinity-edge pool, tanning deck, and trellis outdoor kitchen. Units offer under-cabinet lightning, expansive dining spaces, elevator access, and more. Located just minutes from Schlitterbahn, I-35, and downtown.
Last updated July 10 at 01:09pm
5 Units Available
Cotton Crossing Apartment Homes
705 Village Way, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$944
2 Bedrooms
$1,111
3 Bedrooms
$1,620
Spacious apartments have walk-in closets and private balconies or patios. Pets are welcome. The complex has a fitness center and a barbecue area. Convenient location near Interstate 35 and Cypress Bend Park.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
12 Units Available
Hawthorne Riverside
453 N Business IH 35, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$999
686 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,257
1016 sqft
Located just off I-35. Spacious apartments with accent walls, modern kitchens and private patios or balconies. Select homes boast Guadalupe River views. Residents have access to walking trails, swimming pools and a fitness center.
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
17 Units Available
The Ranch at the Guadalupe
1355 Ranch Pkwy, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$904
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1051 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,724
1351 sqft
Located on the banks of the Guadalupe River near Loop 337. Luxury apartments with river views. Each home provides a fenced yard. On-site fitness center, covered parking, volleyball court and grilling area. Pet-friendly community.
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
23 Units Available
Tacara Westpointe Village
2215 Independence Dr, New Braunfels, TX
Studio
$925
510 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,059
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1027 sqft
Our community is operating as normal. Please call or stop by for a tour! Tacara Westpointe Village luxury apartments. Live in the heart of the vacation destination town of New Braunfels.
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
15 Units Available
Lakeview Villas
2090 Sundance Pkwy, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$975
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1180 sqft
Located close to the heart of historic New Braunfels. Community has fountains, pool, and tanning beds. Units feature stainless steel appliances, custom cabinetry, and more.
Last updated July 11 at 12:09am
6 Units Available
Langtry Village
1565 North Business IH 35, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$952
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,173
920 sqft
Close to Courtyard Shopping Center and the New Braunfels Marketplace. Apartments provide a washer and dryer, large walk-in closets, and larger kitchens. On-site pool. Beautiful, natural surroundings.
Last updated July 10 at 08:39pm
1 Unit Available
2120 STEPHENS PLACE
2120 Stephens Place, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$974
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This brand new community is perfection! The New Braunfels location is close to IH-35 and the town center.
Last updated July 10 at 11:45pm
1 Unit Available
507 Agave Flats Drive
507 Agave Flats Dr, New Braunfels, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1651 sqft
LOCATED IN HEATHER GLEN SUBDIVISION NEW BRAUNFELS TX 78130 4 BEDROOM 2 BATH SINGLE STORY 2 CAR GARAGE 7 MONTHS OLD HOME. IMMEDIATE MOVE IN!!! Can include WASHER AND DRYER AT $25 A MONTH ADDITIONAL RENTAL FEE. Relatively NEW home 9 months old.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
316 Untermaier
316 Untermaier St, New Braunfels, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1380 sqft
Stunning New 3/2.5/1.5 Fourplex - Tons of Upgrades! - Stunning New 3/2.5/1.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
24 El Conejo Trail
24 El Conejo Trail, Hays County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1313 sqft
24 El Conejo Trail Available 08/07/20 Wimberley Home For Lease... - Nice Home In Eagle Rock Ranchitos Features 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bath, Ceiling Fans, Range, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Washer & Dryer, Large Deck Area & Fenced Backyard.
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
683 Gruene Rd.
683 Gruene Road, New Braunfels, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1682 sqft
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
3144 Douglas Fir Dr
3144 Douglas Fir Drive, New Braunfels, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1387 sqft
3144 Douglas Fir 3BR/2BA Fourplex
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
3060 Pine Valley Drive
3060 Pine Valley Drive, New Braunfels, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
975 sqft
Available 07/13/20 Duplex w/ private back yard near downtown! - Property Id: 262693 Cozy and clean 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom duplex in Evergreen Village available for move in May 1st.
