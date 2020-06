Amenities

Three bedroom lake house on beautiful Lake Granbury! You can appreciate the gorgeous view of the lake from the second story deck. Home has carpet in the bedrooms and wood in the rest of the house. Kitchen has oven, stove, and dishwasher. Perfect for entertaining and enjoying everything that Granbury has to offer.