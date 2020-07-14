All apartments in Brenham
Last updated July 14 2020 at 11:55 PM

704 East Academy Street

704 East Academy Street · (979) 421-6468
Location

704 East Academy Street, Brenham, TX 77833

Price and availability

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
*LEASED*
There are 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, central HVAC, interior washer/dryer hook-ups, storage building and a fenced front yard and backyard. Wood flooring throughout. Cabinets make good storage in kitchen. Nice backyard with a private setting behind it. Refrigerator included. Pets case by case. Terms: 1 year lease, credit check, income verification, and landlord verification required. Must fill out application for each adult applicant. $30.00 non-refundable application fee. $1000 security deposit (cashiers check only) and first full month's rent due upon move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 704 East Academy Street have any available units?
704 East Academy Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brenham, TX.
What amenities does 704 East Academy Street have?
Some of 704 East Academy Street's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 704 East Academy Street currently offering any rent specials?
704 East Academy Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 704 East Academy Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 704 East Academy Street is pet friendly.
Does 704 East Academy Street offer parking?
No, 704 East Academy Street does not offer parking.
Does 704 East Academy Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 704 East Academy Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 704 East Academy Street have a pool?
No, 704 East Academy Street does not have a pool.
Does 704 East Academy Street have accessible units?
No, 704 East Academy Street does not have accessible units.
Does 704 East Academy Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 704 East Academy Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 704 East Academy Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 704 East Academy Street has units with air conditioning.
