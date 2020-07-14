704 East Academy Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

*LEASED*

There are 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, central HVAC, interior washer/dryer hook-ups, storage building and a fenced front yard and backyard. Wood flooring throughout. Cabinets make good storage in kitchen. Nice backyard with a private setting behind it. Refrigerator included. Pets case by case. Terms: 1 year lease, credit check, income verification, and landlord verification required. Must fill out application for each adult applicant. $30.00 non-refundable application fee. $1000 security deposit (cashiers check only) and first full month's rent due upon move in.