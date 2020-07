Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning microwave oven refrigerator dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry w/d hookup ceiling fan range walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool on-site laundry bbq/grill clubhouse courtyard fire pit tennis court

Come home to Barcelona Apartments in Big Spring Texas, where we are committed to providing everyone with a comfortable place to call home and a community team that is trustworthy and dependable. Our one and two bedroom apartment homes are equipped with central air conditioning, walk in closets and fully functioning kitchens that include a refrigerator, stove and garbage disposal. In select units, enjoy ceiling fans, built in book shelves and a wet bar.



Don’t sacrifice convenience when you choose to live at Barcelona Apartments in Big Spring, Tx. As a resident, you gain access to our onsite laundry facility, tennis court and swimming pool. Enjoy a pick-up game on the tennis court and get to know your neighbors. You will be able to rest easy knowing that our trustworthy and attentive staff is here to provide you with a great place to call home.



Cozy, convenient living is just around the corner when you make the Barcelona Apartments in Big Spring, TX the place you call home. Call or stop by our leasing office for a tour today!