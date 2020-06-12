/
3 bedroom apartments
65 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Benbrook, TX
Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
14 Units Available
Olympus Team Ranch
8889 Cook Ranch Rd, Benbrook, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,589
1313 sqft
Discover the Olympus Team Ranch apartments in Benbrook, TX. Our community boasts one, two, and three bedroom apartments conveniently located to suit your lifestyle.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Benbrook Lakeside
82 Units Available
Aura Benbrook
301 Mercedes Street, Benbrook, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,865
1488 sqft
Aura Benbrook will be a 301-unit, Class A development located in Benbrook, a suburb of Fort Worth, Texas.
Results within 1 mile of Benbrook
Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
City View
24 Units Available
Siena Apartments
5230 Bryant Irvin Rd, Fort Worth, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1262 sqft
Discover a European-inspired lifestyle right in the heart of Texas at Siena Apartments. Located in Southwest Fort Worth, our luxurious apartments feature Spanish-tile roofing, modern interiors and several amenities you won't find anywhere else.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Western Hills North
16 Units Available
2900 Broadmoor
2900 Broadmoor Drive, Fort Worth, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,160
1182 sqft
2900 Broadmoor is a pet friendly community that offers new one, two, three, and four bedroom apartment homes! Homes feature bright, fully equipped kitchens and spacious floor plans you will love to call home.
Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
City View
46 Units Available
Cameron Creek
5209 Bryant Irvin Rd, Fort Worth, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,490
1353 sqft
Community includes two pools, grilling stations, and fitness center. Apartments offer wood-style flooring, glass tile backsplash, and granite counters. Located 5 miles from grocery stores, clothing shopping, and schools. About 1.5 miles from Oakmont Park.
Last updated June 12 at 06:01pm
City View
57 Units Available
Coventry At Cityview
5200 Bryant Irvin Rd, Fort Worth, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,539
1256 sqft
The Coventry at Cityview Apartment Homes were developed to provide you with a lifestyle of comfort and urban conveniences. Choose from five spectacular floor plans with most every need foreseen, at your new gated community.
Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
River Park
31 Units Available
Viceroy at River Park
3450 River Park Dr, Fort Worth, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,605
1493 sqft
Luxurious renovated apartments have stainless steel appliances, wood-style flooring and glass-tile backsplash. Community features fitness center, resort-style pool, and grilling stations. Located in Fort Worth near schools and shopping centers.
Last updated June 9 at 03:01pm
Ridglea Hills
19 Units Available
The Estates at Ridglea Hills
6869 Chickering Rd, Fort Worth, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,229
1406 sqft
Peaceful community located near downtown and highways 183, I-20 and I-30. Units have vinyl-wood flooring, washer-dryer connections, fireplaces and more. Three pools, hot tub and tennis courts on premises.
Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
City View
55 Units Available
Heights of CityView
5270 Irvin Road, Fort Worth, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,706
1392 sqft
The motto of The Heights at Cityview is "perfectly placed, perfectly priced." Offering a cyber cafe, a full fitness center, an outdoor kitchen and a bark park, The Heights At Cityview is waiting for you!
Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
City View
20 Units Available
Mirador
5350 Bryant Irvin Rd, Fort Worth, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1385 sqft
Imagine: cliff-side views, easy access to major highways and all the amenities and upgrades a person could want. That's what you'll get at Mirador Apartments, the finest luxury apartments in Southwest Fort Worth.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
33 Units Available
Alta Waterside
3964 Watercourse Drive, Fort Worth, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,494
1392 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open for both self-guided and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Results within 5 miles of Benbrook
Last updated June 12 at 06:58pm
42 Units Available
The Club at Stonegate
2450 Oak Hill Cir, Fort Worth, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,215
1355 sqft
Luxury community has bark park, clubhouse, and state of the art fitness center. Residents enjoy units with laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. Excellent location in Fort Worth by the Trinity Trail.
Last updated June 12 at 06:31pm
27 Units Available
Verandas at City View
7301 Oakmont Blvd, Fort Worth, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,461
1495 sqft
A recently renovated community with modern light fixtures, faux wood floors and black appliances. On-site pool, hot tub, garage and gym provided. Fireplaces in some homes. Fantastic location near local amenities.
Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
Sunset Heights South
20 Units Available
4000 Hulen
4000 Hulen St, Fort Worth, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1404 sqft
Conveniently situated near I-30 and Chisholm Trail Parkway. Floor plans feature gourmet kitchens with energy-efficient appliances and spacious bedrooms with ceiling fans. Amenities include a swimming pool, coffee bar and landscaped courtyards with outdoor grills.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
17 Units Available
The Foundry
4900 Bryant Irvin Rd, Fort Worth, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,294
1235 sqft
Ideally situated for easy access to I-20, I-30 and 183. Contemporary apartment homes with granite countertops, ceiling fans and plank-style flooring. Residents enjoy access to a swimming pool, fitness center, laundry and pet park.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
25 Units Available
The Kelton at Clearfork Apartments
4945 Gage Ave, Fort Worth, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,783
1859 sqft
Spacious units feature wireless Sonos speakers, high ceilings and in-unit washer/dryer. Community amenities include yoga studio and fitness center, private dining room, swimming pool and sun deck. Walking distance to The Shops at Clearfork.
Last updated June 12 at 06:15pm
28 Units Available
Normandale Place & Emerald Hills
8950 N Normandale St, Fort Worth, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,160
1379 sqft
Welcome to Normandale Place Apartments and Emerald Hills, the premier apartments in Fort Worth, Texas! When you reside in our community, you will experience a peaceful, neighborly environment in close proximity to everything you need.
Last updated June 12 at 06:55pm
Western Hills
18 Units Available
Sixty25 at Ridgelea Hills
6025 Milburn St, Fort Worth, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1299 sqft
Cozy apartments near I-820. Residents get access to a pool, 24-hour gym, billiards table and more. Close to Ridglea Theater for convenient nighttime fun. Near lots of shops and restaurants around Camp Bowie Boulevard.
Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
22 Units Available
Village of Hawks Creek
101 N Roaring Springs Rd, Westworth Village, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,310
1468 sqft
Spacious one- to three-bedroom apartments in Westworth, TX. In-unit features include hardwood floors, air conditioning, washer/dryer hookup and walk-in closets. Community amenities include on-site laundry, parking and state-of-the-art gym. Pet-friendly. Just off Westwood Blvd.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Ridgmar
20 Units Available
Woods of Ridgmar
2200 Taxco Rd, Fort Worth, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1420 sqft
Located right in the heart of Fort Worth close to I-30 for easy commuting to downtown and nearby medical facilities. Community features billiards, foosball, resort-style pools and unique floor plans.
Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
Constellation Ranch
40 Units Available
Constellation Ranch
500 W Loop 820 S, Fort Worth, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,764
1349 sqft
Cozy apartments near I-820. Homes feature ceiling fans, plush carpeting and walk-in closets. Enjoy a fitness center, shuffleboard, billiards table and dog park on-site. Within a short drive of picturesque Lake Worth.
Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
352 Units Available
The Chisholm
7354 Harris Parkway, Fort Worth, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,920
1426 sqft
At our luxury apartments in Fort Worth, TX, discover everything you want in your next home. Inside each apartment, you’ll find tall nine-foot ceilings and plenty of stylish features.
Last updated April 29 at 04:28pm
Byers Mccart
6 Units Available
Loft Vue
3125 Mccart Avenue, Fort Worth, TX
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Here at Loft Vue we offer young professionals, families and students alike a living experience that is sure to impress not only yourself, but your friends and family too! These luxury Fort Worth apartments are a short commute to TCU campus, Downtown
Last updated June 12 at 06:59pm
Paschal
151 Units Available
The Berkeley
2001 Park Hill Dr, Fort Worth, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,780
1340 sqft
Bright homes with arched doorways, high ceilings, large windows. Three courtyards with social and grill areas. Outdoor fireplace. Modern fitness center with free weights.
