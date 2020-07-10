309 Sterling Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities

Don't miss this colossal 4 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 living area residence. All bedrooms located downstairs with media located off upstairs living area. Beautiful hand-scraped cherry wood flooring throughout. 17ft. ceilings with recessed lighting and luxury kitchen with granite counter-tops and stainless steel appliances is only preview of what's to come!



**YARD CARE INCLUDED IN RENT**



Miled Gonzalez, Leasing Agent



Specialized Property Management, Broker



License #0375514



817-500-9408



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.