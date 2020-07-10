All apartments in Benbrook
Find more places like 309 Sterling Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Benbrook, TX
/
309 Sterling Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

309 Sterling Drive

309 Sterling Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Benbrook
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

309 Sterling Drive, Benbrook, TX 76126

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Don't miss this colossal 4 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 living area residence. All bedrooms located downstairs with media located off upstairs living area. Beautiful hand-scraped cherry wood flooring throughout. 17ft. ceilings with recessed lighting and luxury kitchen with granite counter-tops and stainless steel appliances is only preview of what's to come!

**YARD CARE INCLUDED IN RENT**

Miled Gonzalez, Leasing Agent

Specialized Property Management, Broker

License #0375514

817-500-9408

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 309 Sterling Drive have any available units?
309 Sterling Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Benbrook, TX.
Is 309 Sterling Drive currently offering any rent specials?
309 Sterling Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 309 Sterling Drive pet-friendly?
No, 309 Sterling Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Benbrook.
Does 309 Sterling Drive offer parking?
No, 309 Sterling Drive does not offer parking.
Does 309 Sterling Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 309 Sterling Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 309 Sterling Drive have a pool?
No, 309 Sterling Drive does not have a pool.
Does 309 Sterling Drive have accessible units?
No, 309 Sterling Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 309 Sterling Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 309 Sterling Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 309 Sterling Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 309 Sterling Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Olympus Team Ranch
8889 Cook Ranch Rd
Benbrook, TX 76126
Heights of Benbrook
9510 Westpark Dr
Benbrook, TX 76126
Aura Benbrook
301 Mercedes Street
Benbrook, TX 76126

Similar Pages

Benbrook 1 BedroomsBenbrook 2 Bedrooms
Benbrook Apartments with GymBenbrook Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Benbrook Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX
Euless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXLittle Elm, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TXRichland Hills, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TX
Azle, TXSaginaw, TXEnnis, TXGranbury, TXRoanoke, TXAubrey, TXSanger, TXKrum, TXWillow Park, TXHickory Creek, TXWestworth Village, TXDecatur, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological Seminary