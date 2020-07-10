All apartments in Benbrook
Last updated May 16 2019 at 7:46 PM

1051 Cottonwood Trail

1051 Cottonwood Trl · No Longer Available
Location

1051 Cottonwood Trl, Benbrook, TX 76126

Amenities

carport
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
carport
parking
2 BEDROOM 2 BATH duplex in Benbrook. 1 Car Carport. Tenant to mow their side and pays all utilities to include water & electric.
Follow the RENTLY.com ad to VIEW the home.
AFTER VIEWING THE HOME -Please follow the www.frontlineproperty.com website for all application instructions. ALL APPLICATIONS ARE DONE ONLINE ON WEBSITE! MUST TURN IN ALL DOCUMENTS REQUIRED TO BE A COMPLETE APPLICATION!

https://frontlineproperty.com/apply-online/

Kelly Lawless
Frontline Property Management
0600525
817-288-5559
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

