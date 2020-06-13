Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:29 PM

115 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Belton, TX

Finding an apartment in Belton that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along... Read Guide >

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
1416 Loving Trl
1416 Loving Trl, Belton, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1607 sqft
Beautiful home available! 3 bedroom, 2 bathrooms, 2 car-garage brick home Amenities include: - a cozy fire place, central heat & air, washer & dryer connections, fridge, stove, sprinkler system, large back yard with privacy fence and relaxing

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
511 Dusty Trl
511 Dusty Trl, Belton, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1538 sqft
Beautiful home available! 3 Bedroom - 2 Bathroom - 2 Car Garage Amenities include: - Central Heat & Air - Washer & Dryer Connections - Fridge - Dishwasher - Stove - Microwave - Hardwood Floors - Fireplace - Granite Counter tops - Garden Tub - Patio

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 09:39pm
1 Unit Available
806 Carla Kay Drive
806 Carla Kay, Belton, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1357 sqft
**Move in Special** *No Deposit for qualified applicants!* 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath townhouse in Belton. This home features a galley style kitchen with all black, energy efficient appliances. The master features a large closet and a standing shower.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 08:43pm
1 Unit Available
2115 South Jefferson Court
2115 Jefferson Ct S, Belton, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1686 sqft
Cozy 4 bedroom 2 bath home. Plenty of space inside and outside. NO CARPET, so you don't have to worry about stains. Fridge included, granite counter tops with plenty of cabinet and counter space for all your needs.

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 09:52pm
1 Unit Available
602 E 12th St
602 E 12th Ave, Belton, TX
3 Bedrooms
$995
1096 sqft
3 bedroom/ 1 bath home, located within Belton ISD. Features include: covered car port and fenced backyard. This single family home is minutes from Interstate Hwy 35, University of Mary Harden Baylor, and 190.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 09:52pm
1 Unit Available
1035 Sharon Rd
1035 Sharon Rd, Belton, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1323 sqft
3 bedroom/ 2 bath home, located within Belton ISD. Features Include: covered front porch and driveway, unique furnace in tiled living room, granite countertops, and spacious backyard.

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 09:52pm
1 Unit Available
1512 Chance Ct
1512 Chance Ct, Belton, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1005 sqft
2 bedroom/ 2 bath duplex, located within Belton ISD. Features include: stained concrete flooring, faux granite countertops, and a fenced backyard. This multi family home is minutes from Interstate Hwy 35 and 190.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 09:52pm
1 Unit Available
945 Laila Ln
945 Laila Ln, Belton, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1338 sqft
3 bedroom/ 2 bath duplex, located within Belton ISD. Features include: light stained concrete flooring, connected living and dining area, white faux granite countertops, lifted ceilings in some areas, spacious bathrooms, and a sprinkler system.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 09:52pm
1 Unit Available
255 E 5th Ave
255 E 5th Ave, Belton, TX
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$895
1260 sqft
BRAND NEW 3 bedroom 1 bath Apartment in Belton! Spacious living with open kitchen, breakfast bar, wood plank flooring throughout the home, large bathroom with double sinks, ceiling fans in all bedrooms, ample closet space, includes all kitchen

1 of 12

Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
1 Unit Available
133 E 13th Ave
133 E 13th Ave, Belton, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1212 sqft
133 E 13th Ave Available 06/01/20 CUTE 2 BEDROOM NEAR UMHB - This is an adorable 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom house with over 1200 square feet located right in the heart of Belton. It's near UMHB, and just a few minutes off of IH-35.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
1102 Cheryl Ln.
1102 Cheryl Ln, Belton, TX
2 Bedrooms
$795
1000 sqft
Recently remodeled upstairs apartment in Belton! 2 bedroom 1 bath, vinyl floors through out. Spacious living area, large bedrooms. Pets allowed upon approval.

1 of 4

Last updated April 12 at 10:27am
1 Unit Available
2601 Armstrong Drive
2601 Armstrong Dr, Belton, TX
1 Bedroom
$500
2000 sqft
4 bed 4 bath house in Belton Tx. Each room is rented separately with your own private bathroom. Tenants have access to all common areas including use of garage and storage unit. Two units have private bathroom (master suite).

1 of 3

Last updated May 4 at 07:46pm
1 Unit Available
407 N Penelope St
407 N Penelope St, Belton, TX
2 Bedrooms
$895
952 sqft
Very Nice 2 bedroom 1 bath home in Belton! Spacious living room and kitchen appliances included. Large fenced yard with a covered patio and small storage shed.

1 of 4

Last updated May 4 at 07:46pm
1 Unit Available
1414 French St
1414 French St, Belton, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1287 sqft
Belton ISD.

1 of 11

Last updated November 7 at 06:10pm
1 Unit Available
1025 North Wall St
1025 N Wall St, Belton, TX
2 Bedrooms
$750
1000 sqft
2 bedrooms, 1.5 bath, 2 story townhome located in Belton. Tile flooring downstairs in living/kitchen/dining areas and carpet upstairs in bedrooms. Includes Kitchen Appliances, W/D connections, Central H/A, and yard maintenance.
Results within 1 mile of Belton

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
4805 Rosaline Dr
4805 Rosaline Dr, Bell County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1510 sqft
Spacious New Rental in Belton - Property Id: 300810 Beautiful country feel, private HOA community and close to downtown Belton. Our 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house is perfect for any family. Located in the Three Creeks subdivision off 1670 in Belton.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 09:52pm
1 Unit Available
1571 Kal Ct
1571 Kal Ct, Bell County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1338 sqft
3 bedroom, 2 bath duplex, located within Belton ISD. Features include: stained concrete floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, connected living and dining rooms, lifted ceilings, and tubs in both bathrooms.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 08:43pm
1 Unit Available
5562 Perdita Dr
5562 Perdita Dr, Bell County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,250
1568 sqft
Built in 2019! Belton ISD! This kitchen has Granite counter tops, a large center island, brand new stainless steal appliances (side by side fridge, Microwave, D/W) and has a walk-in pantry. 4 bedroom and 2 full bath, 1 story.
Results within 5 miles of Belton
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
15 Units Available
Pecan Pointe Luxury Apartment Homes
463 Westfield Blvd, Temple, TX
1 Bedroom
$820
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,044
1107 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1299 sqft
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom units nestled in a private pecan orchard. Short drive to Temple Mall and the IMAX theater. Units with French doors, kitchen islands and decorative niches.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
12 Units Available
Wildflower Villas
5227 W Adams Ave, Temple, TX
1 Bedroom
$837
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$953
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Community features BBQ grills, outdoor tables and pool. Units include crown moldings, white appliances and built-in bookshelves. Located within walking distance to Spare Time Fun Center and Good Life Bakery Cafe.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
10 Units Available
Oaks at Creekside
2602 S 39th St, Temple, TX
1 Bedroom
$755
589 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$985
978 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Comfortable units with carpeting, dining rooms, ceiling fans, tubs/showers, washers and dryers, and well-equipped kitchens. Walk to Jaycee Park. Within commuting distance of Fort Hood.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
17 Units Available
Villas on the Hill
2510 S 31st St, Temple, TX
1 Bedroom
$939
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,309
1174 sqft
Newly constructed apartments with hardwood floors, granite counters and w/d connections. A putting green, dog grooming area, 24-hour gym, a fire pit and media room. Moments from Dodgen Loop and S 31st Street.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 06:07pm
16 Units Available
Bluffs
4102 W Adams Ave, Temple, TX
1 Bedroom
$670
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$785
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$985
1350 sqft
PICTURE PERFECT LIVING WELCOME TO THE BLUFFS APARTMENTS Finding great apartment home living in Temple, Texas has never been easier then with The Bluffs Apartments! Enjoy being close to Temple Mall, as well as local eateries and entertainment venues.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:03pm
$
16 Units Available
The Arbors Apartments
2416 S 13th St, Temple, TX
1 Bedroom
$675
586 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$855
953 sqft
Ideally situated close to Temple College and Temple Mall. One- and two-bedroom apartments with air conditioning and ample storage. Community amenities include a swimming pool and laundry. On-site apartment maintenance for residents' convenience.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Belton, TX

Finding an apartment in Belton that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

