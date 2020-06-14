/
/
/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:19 PM
11 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Belton, TX
1 of 4
Last updated April 12 at 10:27am
1 Unit Available
2601 Armstrong Drive
2601 Armstrong Dr, Belton, TX
1 Bedroom
$500
2000 sqft
4 bed 4 bath house in Belton Tx. Each room is rented separately with your own private bathroom. Tenants have access to all common areas including use of garage and storage unit. Two units have private bathroom (master suite).
Results within 5 miles of Belton
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
18 Units Available
Villas on the Hill
2510 S 31st St, Temple, TX
1 Bedroom
$939
688 sqft
Newly constructed apartments with hardwood floors, granite counters and w/d connections. A putting green, dog grooming area, 24-hour gym, a fire pit and media room. Moments from Dodgen Loop and S 31st Street.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
12 Units Available
Wildflower Villas
5227 W Adams Ave, Temple, TX
1 Bedroom
$837
720 sqft
Community features BBQ grills, outdoor tables and pool. Units include crown moldings, white appliances and built-in bookshelves. Located within walking distance to Spare Time Fun Center and Good Life Bakery Cafe.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 14 at 08:16pm
$
10 Units Available
Oaks at Creekside
2602 S 39th St, Temple, TX
1 Bedroom
$755
589 sqft
Comfortable units with carpeting, dining rooms, ceiling fans, tubs/showers, washers and dryers, and well-equipped kitchens. Walk to Jaycee Park. Within commuting distance of Fort Hood.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 14 at 07:06pm
$
16 Units Available
The Arbors Apartments
2416 S 13th St, Temple, TX
1 Bedroom
$675
586 sqft
Ideally situated close to Temple College and Temple Mall. One- and two-bedroom apartments with air conditioning and ample storage. Community amenities include a swimming pool and laundry. On-site apartment maintenance for residents' convenience.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
16 Units Available
Bluffs
4102 W Adams Ave, Temple, TX
1 Bedroom
$670
693 sqft
PICTURE PERFECT LIVING WELCOME TO THE BLUFFS APARTMENTS Finding great apartment home living in Temple, Texas has never been easier then with The Bluffs Apartments! Enjoy being close to Temple Mall, as well as local eateries and entertainment venues.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
14 Units Available
Pecan Pointe Luxury Apartment Homes
463 Westfield Blvd, Temple, TX
1 Bedroom
$820
741 sqft
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom units nestled in a private pecan orchard. Short drive to Temple Mall and the IMAX theater. Units with French doors, kitchen islands and decorative niches.
1 of 7
Last updated June 14 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
463 Westfield Blvd.
463 Westfield Blvd, Temple, TX
1 Bedroom
$759
679 sqft
Our Amling floor plan is our 679sqft one bedroom home that has everything that you will need. The kitchen offers an open bar or countertop that faces into the living room. You could put barstools at this counter to serve as a table.
Results within 10 miles of Belton
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 14 at 01:16pm
7 Units Available
Bay Colony Apartments
4301 E Rancier Ave, Killeen, TX
1 Bedroom
$725
Convenient location to shopping, restaurants and Fort Hood. Community features 24-hour maintenance, laundry facilities, free cable with select movie channels, pool and game room. Units include vinyl plank flooring throughout and mini blinds. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 14 at 06:17pm
12 Units Available
The Heights at 701
701 E Central Texas Expy, Harker Heights, TX
1 Bedroom
$595
611 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment community in Harker Heights near Killeen Mall and Seton Medical Center. Amenities include on-site laundry, storage units, a pool, assigned parking and a spa. Military discounts available.
1 of 7
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
2111 Chinaberry Circle
2111 Chinaberry Cir, Harker Heights, TX
1 Bedroom
$600
2100 sqft
*Currently in full remodel, available 1 May, possibly sooner* https://youtu.be/bQMSJZh6CWA We pre-Screening four roommates wanting a single bedroom (will consider couples).
Similar Pages
Belton Apartments with BalconyBelton Apartments with GarageBelton Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBelton Apartments with Parking