733 E Mill St

Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

This brick home is well maintained. It has 2 bedrooms, a hall bathroom, master bathroom and 2 car garage. The kitchen has plenty of cabinetry and adjoining breakfast area. The living room is big enough to accommodate large furniture. Refrigerator is included.



Terms: 1 year lease, credit check, income verification, and landlord verification required. Must fill out an application on our website for each adult applicant. $30 non-refundable application fee. $1,200 security deposit (cashiers check only) and first month's rent or prorate due upon move in. Pets are a case-by-case basis.