Bellville, TX
733 E Mill St
Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:12 AM

733 E Mill St

733 East Mill Street · (979) 421-6468
Location

733 East Mill Street, Bellville, TX 77418

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$1,200

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1334 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This brick home is well maintained. It has 2 bedrooms, a hall bathroom, master bathroom and 2 car garage. The kitchen has plenty of cabinetry and adjoining breakfast area. The living room is big enough to accommodate large furniture. Refrigerator is included.

Terms: 1 year lease, credit check, income verification, and landlord verification required. Must fill out an application on our website for each adult applicant. $30 non-refundable application fee. $1,200 security deposit (cashiers check only) and first month's rent or prorate due upon move in. Pets are a case-by-case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

