317 North Mechanic Street - 1
Last updated June 15 2020 at 8:04 AM

317 North Mechanic Street - 1

317 N Mechanic St · (979) 421-6468
Location

317 N Mechanic St, Bellville, TX 77418

Price and availability

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
*CURRENTLY LEASED*
Good location with unobstructed view in front. The home features an open concept, numerous windows for natural light and vaulted ceiling living room. The master suite includes a master bathroom with a jetted bathtub, separate shower and double sinks. Hardwood flooring and ceramic tile make it nice for keeping the home clean. There is a back patio, two car garage and fencing. Pets allowed on a case-by-case basis. Stove, refrigerator and microwave included.

Terms: 1 year lease, credit check, income verification, and landlord verification required. Must fill out application for each adult applicant. $1,450 security deposit (cashiers check only) and first month's rent or prorate due upon move in. Pets on case-by-case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 317 North Mechanic Street - 1 have any available units?
317 North Mechanic Street - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellville, TX.
What amenities does 317 North Mechanic Street - 1 have?
Some of 317 North Mechanic Street - 1's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 317 North Mechanic Street - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
317 North Mechanic Street - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 317 North Mechanic Street - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 317 North Mechanic Street - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 317 North Mechanic Street - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 317 North Mechanic Street - 1 does offer parking.
Does 317 North Mechanic Street - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 317 North Mechanic Street - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 317 North Mechanic Street - 1 have a pool?
No, 317 North Mechanic Street - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 317 North Mechanic Street - 1 have accessible units?
No, 317 North Mechanic Street - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 317 North Mechanic Street - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 317 North Mechanic Street - 1 has units with dishwashers.
Does 317 North Mechanic Street - 1 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 317 North Mechanic Street - 1 has units with air conditioning.
