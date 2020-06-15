317 North Mechanic Street - 1

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

*CURRENTLY LEASED*

Good location with unobstructed view in front. The home features an open concept, numerous windows for natural light and vaulted ceiling living room. The master suite includes a master bathroom with a jetted bathtub, separate shower and double sinks. Hardwood flooring and ceramic tile make it nice for keeping the home clean. There is a back patio, two car garage and fencing. Pets allowed on a case-by-case basis. Stove, refrigerator and microwave included.



Terms: 1 year lease, credit check, income verification, and landlord verification required. Must fill out application for each adult applicant. $1,450 security deposit (cashiers check only) and first month's rent or prorate due upon move in. Pets on case-by-case basis.