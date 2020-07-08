All apartments in Bellaire
Bellaire, TX
804 Atwell Street
Last updated July 18 2019 at 7:07 AM

804 Atwell Street

804 Atwell Street · No Longer Available
Bellaire
Location

804 Atwell Street, Bellaire, TX 77401
Bellaire

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Welcome to 804 Atwell, a lovely, well maintained 4 bed/3 bath/2 car garage home with a private pool & spa.This updated property features large rooms, immaculate hardwoods, spacious kitchen with gas range & ample cabinetry, stainless steel refrigerator, crown molding throughout, jetted tub & separate shower in the master bathroom, large bedrooms with spacious closets, & a fabulous layout with a large sun room. Fresh paint inside and out (06/2019). ***LAWN SERVICE AND POOL SERVICE ARE INCLUDED IN THE RENT*** Make this your new home today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 804 Atwell Street have any available units?
804 Atwell Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellaire, TX.
What amenities does 804 Atwell Street have?
Some of 804 Atwell Street's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 804 Atwell Street currently offering any rent specials?
804 Atwell Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 804 Atwell Street pet-friendly?
No, 804 Atwell Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bellaire.
Does 804 Atwell Street offer parking?
Yes, 804 Atwell Street offers parking.
Does 804 Atwell Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 804 Atwell Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 804 Atwell Street have a pool?
Yes, 804 Atwell Street has a pool.
Does 804 Atwell Street have accessible units?
No, 804 Atwell Street does not have accessible units.
Does 804 Atwell Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 804 Atwell Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 804 Atwell Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 804 Atwell Street does not have units with air conditioning.

