804 Atwell Street

Welcome to 804 Atwell, a lovely, well maintained 4 bed/3 bath/2 car garage home with a private pool & spa.This updated property features large rooms, immaculate hardwoods, spacious kitchen with gas range & ample cabinetry, stainless steel refrigerator, crown molding throughout, jetted tub & separate shower in the master bathroom, large bedrooms with spacious closets, & a fabulous layout with a large sun room. Fresh paint inside and out (06/2019). ***LAWN SERVICE AND POOL SERVICE ARE INCLUDED IN THE RENT*** Make this your new home today!