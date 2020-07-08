All apartments in Bellaire
Find more places like 7 Azalea Trail Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bellaire, TX
/
7 Azalea Trail Lane
Last updated April 1 2020 at 4:56 PM

7 Azalea Trail Lane

7 Azalea Trail Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bellaire
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all

Location

7 Azalea Trail Lane, Bellaire, TX 77401
Bellaire

Amenities

wine room
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
parking
garage
wine room
Amazing Bellaire home situated on a large cul-de-sac lot! No flooding in home or garage (per seller)! First floor offers gracious formals, first floor study, an open plan family room , kitchen w/stainless appliances, wet bar/wine room & spacious walk-in pantry. The second floor includes a huge game room, master suite with a spacious closet, 2 secondary bedrooms and utility room with built-ins. Wonderful backyard with waterfall pond plus lots of green space for pets & play. Great location, close to the Med Center & Downtown. Zoned to best schools in Bellaire. Home to be sold as-is.*All room dimensions are approx. Buyer to identify on their own*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7 Azalea Trail Lane have any available units?
7 Azalea Trail Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellaire, TX.
What amenities does 7 Azalea Trail Lane have?
Some of 7 Azalea Trail Lane's amenities include wine room, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7 Azalea Trail Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7 Azalea Trail Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7 Azalea Trail Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 7 Azalea Trail Lane is pet friendly.
Does 7 Azalea Trail Lane offer parking?
Yes, 7 Azalea Trail Lane offers parking.
Does 7 Azalea Trail Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7 Azalea Trail Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7 Azalea Trail Lane have a pool?
No, 7 Azalea Trail Lane does not have a pool.
Does 7 Azalea Trail Lane have accessible units?
No, 7 Azalea Trail Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7 Azalea Trail Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7 Azalea Trail Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 7 Azalea Trail Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 7 Azalea Trail Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Move Cross Country
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pont Alba
4301 Bissonnet St
Bellaire, TX 77401

Similar Pages

Bellaire Accessible Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TX
Humble, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TXStafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXPecan Grove, TXFreeport, TXRichwood, TX
Wharton, TXNassau Bay, TXDayton, TXHitchcock, TXSealy, TXHempstead, TXManvel, TXBrookshire, TXMont Belvieu, TXCrosby, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine