7 Azalea Trail Lane

Amenities
Amazing Bellaire home situated on a large cul-de-sac lot! No flooding in home or garage (per seller)! First floor offers gracious formals, first floor study, an open plan family room , kitchen w/stainless appliances, wet bar/wine room & spacious walk-in pantry. The second floor includes a huge game room, master suite with a spacious closet, 2 secondary bedrooms and utility room with built-ins. Wonderful backyard with waterfall pond plus lots of green space for pets & play. Great location, close to the Med Center & Downtown. Zoned to best schools in Bellaire. Home to be sold as-is.*All room dimensions are approx. Buyer to identify on their own*