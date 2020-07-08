All apartments in Bellaire
Find more places like 6306 S Rice Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bellaire, TX
/
6306 S Rice Avenue
Last updated April 19 2019 at 5:15 PM

6306 S Rice Avenue

6306 South Rice Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bellaire
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all

Location

6306 South Rice Avenue, Bellaire, TX 77401
Bellaire

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
gym
parking
garage
$2095 -1 year lease, $1995- 2 year lease, $1895-3 year lease. Welcome Home to 3 or 4 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths with new french door refrigerator, Maytag washer and dryer never used. Granite countertops in kitchen & baths, wood burning fireplace, enclosed atrium, and fenced patio. Enormous 20x19 master bedroom with fireplace, separate A/C & Heat unit. Flex room could be 4th bedroom. office/ study or exercise room. Enclosed balcony with separate A/C unit off front bedroom. New carpeting, new A/C unit, and new roof. Large storage room in 2 car garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6306 S Rice Avenue have any available units?
6306 S Rice Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellaire, TX.
What amenities does 6306 S Rice Avenue have?
Some of 6306 S Rice Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6306 S Rice Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6306 S Rice Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6306 S Rice Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6306 S Rice Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bellaire.
Does 6306 S Rice Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6306 S Rice Avenue offers parking.
Does 6306 S Rice Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6306 S Rice Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6306 S Rice Avenue have a pool?
No, 6306 S Rice Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6306 S Rice Avenue have accessible units?
Yes, 6306 S Rice Avenue has accessible units.
Does 6306 S Rice Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6306 S Rice Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 6306 S Rice Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6306 S Rice Avenue has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pont Alba
4301 Bissonnet St
Bellaire, TX 77401

Similar Pages

Bellaire Accessible Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TX
Humble, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TXStafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXPecan Grove, TXFreeport, TXRichwood, TX
Wharton, TXNassau Bay, TXDayton, TXHitchcock, TXSealy, TXHempstead, TXManvel, TXBrookshire, TXMont Belvieu, TXCrosby, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine