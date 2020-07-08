5610 Evergreen Street

Amenities
5610 Evergreen is a lovely 4 bed/3 bath/2-car garage home. Includes a fabulous private pool with spa and back patio, the perfect oasis for those upcoming hot summer days! The home also features hardwood floors, gas range, granite counters, refrigerator, washer, dryer, formal living & dining rooms, den with cozy fireplace & built-ins, & ample closet space. One year or long term leases considered. *** Weekly pool cleaning and lawn service will be maintained by landlord and paid for by the tenant. *** Make this your new home today!