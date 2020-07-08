5564 Aspen Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking pool garage tennis court

NO FLOODING. Spacious 3/3/2, 2108 SF, offers a lot of space for the money. See attached Floor Plan. Walk or bike to prestigious schools, Bellaire parks-gym-pool-tennis-library, shopping & great restaurants. Gleaming refinished oak floors. Fresh paint. Open concept granite kitchen with breakfast bar. All appliances. Huge slate-floored family rm 19x19. Study off the living rm. French doors and sitting area in Master. Double sinks & vanity in master bath. Third bath is off the family rm. Situated on a large lot and a quiet non-thru street. This home is framed by shade trees for help with electric bills. Garage is entered from Alder Dr. and has an extra 9x21 storage or hobby rm. Located in the City of Bellaire with its own city police and fire protection.