Home
/
Bellaire, TX
/
5564 Aspen Street
Last updated June 20 2020 at 4:57 PM

5564 Aspen Street

5564 Aspen Street · No Longer Available
Bellaire
Accessible Apartments
Location

5564 Aspen Street, Bellaire, TX 77401
Bellaire

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
NO FLOODING. Spacious 3/3/2, 2108 SF, offers a lot of space for the money. See attached Floor Plan. Walk or bike to prestigious schools, Bellaire parks-gym-pool-tennis-library, shopping & great restaurants. Gleaming refinished oak floors. Fresh paint. Open concept granite kitchen with breakfast bar. All appliances. Huge slate-floored family rm 19x19. Study off the living rm. French doors and sitting area in Master. Double sinks & vanity in master bath. Third bath is off the family rm. Situated on a large lot and a quiet non-thru street. This home is framed by shade trees for help with electric bills. Garage is entered from Alder Dr. and has an extra 9x21 storage or hobby rm. Located in the City of Bellaire with its own city police and fire protection.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5564 Aspen Street have any available units?
5564 Aspen Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellaire, TX.
What amenities does 5564 Aspen Street have?
Some of 5564 Aspen Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5564 Aspen Street currently offering any rent specials?
5564 Aspen Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5564 Aspen Street pet-friendly?
No, 5564 Aspen Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bellaire.
Does 5564 Aspen Street offer parking?
Yes, 5564 Aspen Street offers parking.
Does 5564 Aspen Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5564 Aspen Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5564 Aspen Street have a pool?
Yes, 5564 Aspen Street has a pool.
Does 5564 Aspen Street have accessible units?
No, 5564 Aspen Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5564 Aspen Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5564 Aspen Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 5564 Aspen Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 5564 Aspen Street does not have units with air conditioning.

