All apartments in Bellaire
Find more places like 5542 Huisache Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bellaire, TX
/
5542 Huisache Street
Last updated May 23 2019 at 5:27 PM

5542 Huisache Street

5542 Huisache Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bellaire
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all

Location

5542 Huisache Street, Bellaire, TX 77401
Bellaire

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
hot tub
This warm and welcoming home is move in ready. Recently painted and nicely updated/remodeled (2006/2008) Great curb appeal with beautifully landscaped yard on a quiet, low traffic U shaped street. Enjoy your morning coffee on the covered patio overlooking a beautiful live oak tree and expansive yard. Washer, dryer and refrigerator remain with the home. Never Flooded (per previous sellers and neighbors). Zoned to Condit, Pershing and Bellaire High School. Far from freeway noise but so convenient to downtown and Med Center and Galleria.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5542 Huisache Street have any available units?
5542 Huisache Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellaire, TX.
What amenities does 5542 Huisache Street have?
Some of 5542 Huisache Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5542 Huisache Street currently offering any rent specials?
5542 Huisache Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5542 Huisache Street pet-friendly?
No, 5542 Huisache Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bellaire.
Does 5542 Huisache Street offer parking?
Yes, 5542 Huisache Street offers parking.
Does 5542 Huisache Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5542 Huisache Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5542 Huisache Street have a pool?
No, 5542 Huisache Street does not have a pool.
Does 5542 Huisache Street have accessible units?
Yes, 5542 Huisache Street has accessible units.
Does 5542 Huisache Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5542 Huisache Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 5542 Huisache Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 5542 Huisache Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pont Alba
4301 Bissonnet St
Bellaire, TX 77401

Similar Pages

Bellaire Accessible Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TX
Humble, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TXStafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXPecan Grove, TXFreeport, TXRichwood, TX
Wharton, TXNassau Bay, TXDayton, TXHitchcock, TXSealy, TXHempstead, TXManvel, TXBrookshire, TXMont Belvieu, TXCrosby, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine