5542 Huisache Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accessible parking garage hot tub

This warm and welcoming home is move in ready. Recently painted and nicely updated/remodeled (2006/2008) Great curb appeal with beautifully landscaped yard on a quiet, low traffic U shaped street. Enjoy your morning coffee on the covered patio overlooking a beautiful live oak tree and expansive yard. Washer, dryer and refrigerator remain with the home. Never Flooded (per previous sellers and neighbors). Zoned to Condit, Pershing and Bellaire High School. Far from freeway noise but so convenient to downtown and Med Center and Galleria.