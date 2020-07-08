5214 Laurel Street

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage recently renovated coffee bar air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities coffee bar parking garage tennis court

Rare city of Bellaire rental in PRIME location! This house has NEVER FLOODED! This stunning updated house has everything you need, 2019 installed carpet in upstairs living area and downstairs den/dining room, updated fixtures, a built out garage apartment w/bath with 2019 new central A/C installed and new automatic driveway gate makes this a perfect, but safe home! Extra fridge in utility room a perk. Walkable to the popular Bellaire Rec Center, Bellaire Town Square Family Aquatic Center, Bellaire park & tennis courts, Bellaire city library and fire station, as well as several restaurants, coffee shops, and the 2-story HEB. Zoned to Condit and Bellaire High School, and close to 610, 59, Medical Center, Galleria. Suburban life in the middle of Houston!