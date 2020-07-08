All apartments in Bellaire
Last updated April 11 2020 at 3:50 PM

5214 Laurel Street

5214 Laurel Street · No Longer Available
Location

5214 Laurel Street, Bellaire, TX 77401
Bellaire

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
coffee bar
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
garage
tennis court
Rare city of Bellaire rental in PRIME location! This house has NEVER FLOODED! This stunning updated house has everything you need, 2019 installed carpet in upstairs living area and downstairs den/dining room, updated fixtures, a built out garage apartment w/bath with 2019 new central A/C installed and new automatic driveway gate makes this a perfect, but safe home! Extra fridge in utility room a perk. Walkable to the popular Bellaire Rec Center, Bellaire Town Square Family Aquatic Center, Bellaire park & tennis courts, Bellaire city library and fire station, as well as several restaurants, coffee shops, and the 2-story HEB. Zoned to Condit and Bellaire High School, and close to 610, 59, Medical Center, Galleria. Suburban life in the middle of Houston!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5214 Laurel Street have any available units?
5214 Laurel Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellaire, TX.
What amenities does 5214 Laurel Street have?
Some of 5214 Laurel Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5214 Laurel Street currently offering any rent specials?
5214 Laurel Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5214 Laurel Street pet-friendly?
No, 5214 Laurel Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bellaire.
Does 5214 Laurel Street offer parking?
Yes, 5214 Laurel Street offers parking.
Does 5214 Laurel Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5214 Laurel Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5214 Laurel Street have a pool?
No, 5214 Laurel Street does not have a pool.
Does 5214 Laurel Street have accessible units?
No, 5214 Laurel Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5214 Laurel Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5214 Laurel Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 5214 Laurel Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5214 Laurel Street has units with air conditioning.

