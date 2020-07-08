4924 Laurel Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities accessible game room parking garage

Gorgeous 2 Story Luxury Home in Bellaire! NOT FLOODED BY HARVEY! PRICE REDUCED TO $5,000 PER MONTH! Stunning Open Floor Plan in the Heart of Bellaire - Next Door to Condit Elementary! Amazing Island Kitchen with Granite Counter-tops & Contemporary White Cabinets, Beautiful Breakfast Area, & Spacious Family Room Perfect for Entertaining! Elegant Formal Living Room, Fabulous Formal Dining, and Nice Study/ Arts & Crafts Area in Home with French Doors. Updated Hardwood Flooring in Home & New Versatile Grey Paint in Home! Lovely Master Bedroom Suite with Classy Master Bathroom with Double Sinks, Nice Tub, and Vanity Area. Tons of Space with Game Room Upstairs & 3 Additional Bedrooms Upstairs. Walking distance from Bellaire Recreation Center, Loftin Park, Bellaire Library and Jessamine Baseball Fields & the NEW HEB. Excellent Condition!