Home
/
Bellaire, TX
/
4812 WEDGEWOOD
Last updated November 19 2019 at 5:58 AM

4812 WEDGEWOOD

4812 Wedgewood Drive · No Longer Available
Bellaire
Accessible Apartments
Location

4812 Wedgewood Drive, Bellaire, TX 77401
Bellaire

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
bbq/grill
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
A showcase of warm detailing and artful accents, 4812 Wedgewood demonstrates sophistication in every corner. Travertine, wood and marble floors. Wood shutters throughout. SEE attached Floor Plan. This Bellaire neighborhood is very quiet yet so easy to access the Medical Center, Downtown, the Galleria and Reliant. No Flooding in Harvey or any previous event. Zoned to Bellaire High and Condit Elementary but also very near Pin Oak Middle, Episcopal High and the Post Oak School. Immaculate! The house has only been occupied about 6 months a year by these original owners. Opulent Master suite downstairs. Wide covered back porch has a built-in kitchen with a DCS grill. The well-outfitted Kitchen has Thermador double ovens and 6-burner gas range, Bosch DW. 3 ACs: 2 are 2017, one is 2016.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4812 WEDGEWOOD have any available units?
4812 WEDGEWOOD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellaire, TX.
What amenities does 4812 WEDGEWOOD have?
Some of 4812 WEDGEWOOD's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4812 WEDGEWOOD currently offering any rent specials?
4812 WEDGEWOOD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4812 WEDGEWOOD pet-friendly?
No, 4812 WEDGEWOOD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bellaire.
Does 4812 WEDGEWOOD offer parking?
Yes, 4812 WEDGEWOOD offers parking.
Does 4812 WEDGEWOOD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4812 WEDGEWOOD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4812 WEDGEWOOD have a pool?
No, 4812 WEDGEWOOD does not have a pool.
Does 4812 WEDGEWOOD have accessible units?
No, 4812 WEDGEWOOD does not have accessible units.
Does 4812 WEDGEWOOD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4812 WEDGEWOOD has units with dishwashers.
Does 4812 WEDGEWOOD have units with air conditioning?
No, 4812 WEDGEWOOD does not have units with air conditioning.

