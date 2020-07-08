Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace bbq/grill microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

A showcase of warm detailing and artful accents, 4812 Wedgewood demonstrates sophistication in every corner. Travertine, wood and marble floors. Wood shutters throughout. SEE attached Floor Plan. This Bellaire neighborhood is very quiet yet so easy to access the Medical Center, Downtown, the Galleria and Reliant. No Flooding in Harvey or any previous event. Zoned to Bellaire High and Condit Elementary but also very near Pin Oak Middle, Episcopal High and the Post Oak School. Immaculate! The house has only been occupied about 6 months a year by these original owners. Opulent Master suite downstairs. Wide covered back porch has a built-in kitchen with a DCS grill. The well-outfitted Kitchen has Thermador double ovens and 6-burner gas range, Bosch DW. 3 ACs: 2 are 2017, one is 2016.