4803 Elm Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking gym fireplace

Bellaire! Gorgeous ENERGY STAR home. Fridge-Washer-Dryer included. 4bed-4bath-3garage. See Floor Plan. Master down. Study down w/full bath, could be 5th bedroom. Game and computer/play room up. Juliette balcony. Family Rm open to Kitchen & BREAKFAST. Amazing natural light. All hardwood & tile floors. Mud Rm. Covered front & back porches. Walk or roll to Condit Elem, Bellaire City Center, Aquatic Center, Library & City Gym. See Bellaire website for city amenities. Available end of June. Prior day notice preferred to view, until tenants move out.