Home
/
Bellaire, TX
/
4618 Cedar Oaks Lane
Last updated September 27 2019 at 7:07 AM

4618 Cedar Oaks Lane

4618 Cedar Oaks Lane · No Longer Available
Bellaire
Location

4618 Cedar Oaks Lane, Bellaire, TX 77401
Bellaire

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Nestled on a quiet tree-lined street in a prime location of Bellaire, this beautifully renovated home offers a free-flowing floorplan, craftsman style kitchen, huge backyard, and is within walking distance to the Evergreen Pool and Park Complex! Upon entry, you are greeted with recently installed luxury vinyl tile floors, recessed lighting, upgraded fixtures, and an abundance of natural light! The redesigned kitchen features high-end cabinetry, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Close proximity to Downtown, the Galleria, major freeways, and Meyerland Plaza! All appliances, including the refrigerator, washer and dryer are included in the lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4618 Cedar Oaks Lane have any available units?
4618 Cedar Oaks Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellaire, TX.
What amenities does 4618 Cedar Oaks Lane have?
Some of 4618 Cedar Oaks Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4618 Cedar Oaks Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4618 Cedar Oaks Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4618 Cedar Oaks Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4618 Cedar Oaks Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bellaire.
Does 4618 Cedar Oaks Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4618 Cedar Oaks Lane offers parking.
Does 4618 Cedar Oaks Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4618 Cedar Oaks Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4618 Cedar Oaks Lane have a pool?
Yes, 4618 Cedar Oaks Lane has a pool.
Does 4618 Cedar Oaks Lane have accessible units?
No, 4618 Cedar Oaks Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4618 Cedar Oaks Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4618 Cedar Oaks Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 4618 Cedar Oaks Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 4618 Cedar Oaks Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

