4618 Cedar Oaks Lane

Nestled on a quiet tree-lined street in a prime location of Bellaire, this beautifully renovated home offers a free-flowing floorplan, craftsman style kitchen, huge backyard, and is within walking distance to the Evergreen Pool and Park Complex! Upon entry, you are greeted with recently installed luxury vinyl tile floors, recessed lighting, upgraded fixtures, and an abundance of natural light! The redesigned kitchen features high-end cabinetry, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Close proximity to Downtown, the Galleria, major freeways, and Meyerland Plaza! All appliances, including the refrigerator, washer and dryer are included in the lease.