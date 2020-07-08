4515 Acacia Street

Amenities

Wonderfully appointed townhome located in small quiet community in the Heart of Bellaire. Walking distance to Evelyn's park, Vic Driscoll park, the hike and bike trail, and the nature discovery center. The home has functional and flexible floor plan. Spacious living room and dining room has tile floors and large windows that let in the natural light. French doors open to atrium/patio off the Living Room. Kitchen has tile floors and granite counters. Large Dining room has a buffet with storage and granite countertop. Master Bath has double vanity with granite countertop. Large Master closet has built-ins and mirror. All secondary bedrooms are good sized and all have dimmer switches. Rear secondary bedroom has private balcony. Complex has a private pool for residents. Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer stay with the home for use by the Tenants. Close to the Medical center, downtown and the Galleria. Zoned to prestigious Horn Elementary and Bellaire High School.