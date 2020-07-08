All apartments in Bellaire
4515 Acacia Street

Bellaire
Location

4515 Acacia Street, Bellaire, TX 77401
Bellaire

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pool
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Wonderfully appointed townhome located in small quiet community in the Heart of Bellaire. Walking distance to Evelyn's park, Vic Driscoll park, the hike and bike trail, and the nature discovery center. The home has functional and flexible floor plan. Spacious living room and dining room has tile floors and large windows that let in the natural light. French doors open to atrium/patio off the Living Room. Kitchen has tile floors and granite counters. Large Dining room has a buffet with storage and granite countertop. Master Bath has double vanity with granite countertop. Large Master closet has built-ins and mirror. All secondary bedrooms are good sized and all have dimmer switches. Rear secondary bedroom has private balcony. Complex has a private pool for residents. Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer stay with the home for use by the Tenants. Close to the Medical center, downtown and the Galleria. Zoned to prestigious Horn Elementary and Bellaire High School.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4515 Acacia Street have any available units?
4515 Acacia Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellaire, TX.
What amenities does 4515 Acacia Street have?
Some of 4515 Acacia Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4515 Acacia Street currently offering any rent specials?
4515 Acacia Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4515 Acacia Street pet-friendly?
No, 4515 Acacia Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bellaire.
Does 4515 Acacia Street offer parking?
No, 4515 Acacia Street does not offer parking.
Does 4515 Acacia Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4515 Acacia Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4515 Acacia Street have a pool?
Yes, 4515 Acacia Street has a pool.
Does 4515 Acacia Street have accessible units?
No, 4515 Acacia Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4515 Acacia Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4515 Acacia Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 4515 Acacia Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 4515 Acacia Street does not have units with air conditioning.

