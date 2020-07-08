All apartments in Bellaire
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:06 AM

22 Townhouse Ct

22 Townhouse Court · No Longer Available
Location

22 Townhouse Court, Bellaire, TX 77401
Bellaire

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3 Bedroom Townhome in Bellaire! - Spacious Bellaire Townhome with 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths, conveniently located near Loop 610 and the new HEB! Hardwood floors downstairs, carpeting in all bedrooms. Rooms have large closets. Kitchen has granite counter-tops, smooth cooktop stove, lots of cabinets, refrigerator, recessed lights. High ceiling with wooden beams. Master bath has double sinks, large shower stall with a bench seat. has access to the balcony. Master bath has granite counter, large walk-in closet with built-ins. Ceiling fan in each bedroom, kitchen has freestanding stove/oven, decorative back-splash. Three storage closets in 2 car garage. Fully fenced patio/deck. Home is a must see! *Tenant to provide own washer and dryer*

No utilities are provided, tenant pays all. Renters insurance required.

Application fees are non-refundable. Deposit is due within 24 hours of approval and is only refundable at the end of the lease.

We do not accept housing.

*Anyone of the age of 18 that will be living in the home will need to apply individually as we will need to process background, criminal, and credit on each adult. $50 application fee per person. $25 pet application fee. One time $100 administrative fee due at move in*

AREA Texas Realty & Property Management
2211 Norfolk St #808, Houston, TX 77098, USA
Phone: +1 713-972-1222

(RLNE4749019)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22 Townhouse Ct have any available units?
22 Townhouse Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellaire, TX.
What amenities does 22 Townhouse Ct have?
Some of 22 Townhouse Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22 Townhouse Ct currently offering any rent specials?
22 Townhouse Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22 Townhouse Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 22 Townhouse Ct is pet friendly.
Does 22 Townhouse Ct offer parking?
Yes, 22 Townhouse Ct offers parking.
Does 22 Townhouse Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 22 Townhouse Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 22 Townhouse Ct have a pool?
No, 22 Townhouse Ct does not have a pool.
Does 22 Townhouse Ct have accessible units?
No, 22 Townhouse Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 22 Townhouse Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 22 Townhouse Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 22 Townhouse Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 22 Townhouse Ct does not have units with air conditioning.

