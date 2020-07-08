22 Townhouse Ct

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

3 Bedroom Townhome in Bellaire! - Spacious Bellaire Townhome with 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths, conveniently located near Loop 610 and the new HEB! Hardwood floors downstairs, carpeting in all bedrooms. Rooms have large closets. Kitchen has granite counter-tops, smooth cooktop stove, lots of cabinets, refrigerator, recessed lights. High ceiling with wooden beams. Master bath has double sinks, large shower stall with a bench seat. has access to the balcony. Master bath has granite counter, large walk-in closet with built-ins. Ceiling fan in each bedroom, kitchen has freestanding stove/oven, decorative back-splash. Three storage closets in 2 car garage. Fully fenced patio/deck. Home is a must see! *Tenant to provide own washer and dryer*



No utilities are provided, tenant pays all. Renters insurance required.



Application fees are non-refundable. Deposit is due within 24 hours of approval and is only refundable at the end of the lease.



We do not accept housing.



*Anyone of the age of 18 that will be living in the home will need to apply individually as we will need to process background, criminal, and credit on each adult. $50 application fee per person. $25 pet application fee. One time $100 administrative fee due at move in*



AREA Texas Realty & Property Management

2211 Norfolk St #808, Houston, TX 77098, USA

Phone: +1 713-972-1222



(RLNE4749019)