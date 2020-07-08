All apartments in Bellaire
16 Boulevard Green

16 Boulevard Green · No Longer Available
Location

16 Boulevard Green, Bellaire, TX 77401
Bellaire

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
game room
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/d2999620bd ----
This one will not last long! Come see this sharp contemporary townhome, inner loop Bellaire! Perfect location for shopping, restaurants and schools. Light and bright with a fantastic deck and beautifully landscaped side yard, perfect for entertaining. This home features large rooms and an open kitchen. Two bedrooms upstairs with an extra room, game room or study will offer an extra space for your growing family or overnight guests. Large beautiful balcony off master. Water and trash included! Schedule your private showing today via ShowMojo.com!

No utilities are provided, tenant pays all. Renters insurance required.

Application fees are non-refundable. Deposit is due within 24 hours of approval and is only refundable at the end of the lease.

We do not accept housing.

*Anyone of the age of 18 that will be living in the home will need to apply individually as we will need to process background, criminal, and credit on each adult. $50 application fee per person. $25 pet application fee. One time $100 administrative fee due at move in*

AREA Texas Realty & Property Management
2211 Norfolk St #808, Houston, TX 77098, USA
Phone: 1 713-972-1222

Bellaire
Game Room
Outdoor Deck
Study
Townhome
Water And Trash Provided

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16 Boulevard Green have any available units?
16 Boulevard Green doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellaire, TX.
What amenities does 16 Boulevard Green have?
Some of 16 Boulevard Green's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and game room. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16 Boulevard Green currently offering any rent specials?
16 Boulevard Green is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16 Boulevard Green pet-friendly?
Yes, 16 Boulevard Green is pet friendly.
Does 16 Boulevard Green offer parking?
No, 16 Boulevard Green does not offer parking.
Does 16 Boulevard Green have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16 Boulevard Green does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16 Boulevard Green have a pool?
No, 16 Boulevard Green does not have a pool.
Does 16 Boulevard Green have accessible units?
No, 16 Boulevard Green does not have accessible units.
Does 16 Boulevard Green have units with dishwashers?
No, 16 Boulevard Green does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16 Boulevard Green have units with air conditioning?
No, 16 Boulevard Green does not have units with air conditioning.

