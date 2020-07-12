Apartment List
52 Apartments for rent in Baytown, TX with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Baytown apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 13 at 12:29am
16 Units Available
Oxford at Country Club
282 W Baker Rd, Baytown, TX
1 Bedroom
$900
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
982 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Contemporary apartments close to Texas 146, Texas 330 Spur and I-10, surrounded by parks. Unique limestone and stucco constructions, with designer cabinetry and granite countertops. Close to major employers, shopping, dining and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
55 Units Available
Alta Baytown
1600 Santavy St, Baytown, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,083
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,481
1213 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,002
1587 sqft
CALL TODAY TO SCHEDULE YOUR PERSONALIZED VIRTUAL OR SELF GUIDED TOUR**Criteria Must Be Met for Self-Guided Tours. Self-Guided Tour Appointments excepted by phone call only.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
32 Units Available
Ravella at Eastpoint
7447 Eastpoint Blvd, Baytown, TX
1 Bedroom
$927
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,396
1179 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,961
1555 sqft
Minutes from I-10 and the San Jacinto Mall, this Baytown community has a dog grooming area, package receiving, and car charging. Our 1-3 bedroom homes feature upscale finishes, granite counters, and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 12:16am
14 Units Available
Oaks Of Baytown Apartments
2011 Ward Rd, Baytown, TX
1 Bedroom
$610
2 Bedrooms
$625
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious in-unit amenities include balcony, dual entry, and washer dryer hookup. Community offers pool, communal laundry, and playground. Located steps from restaurants like the Burger Barn and shops like Walgreens and Best Buy.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 13 at 12:12am
$
19 Units Available
Cedar Ridge
2900 W Baker Rd, Baytown, TX
1 Bedroom
$779
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$939
906 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Ideally situated just off Highway 330 and near Willow Creek Shopping Center. Floor plans feature fully equipped gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets, wood-burning fireplaces, and private patios. Residents' portal for online rent payments and maintenance requests.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 12:28am
7 Units Available
Advenir at the Preserve
2100 W Baker Rd, Baytown, TX
1 Bedroom
$955
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1002 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just minutes from downtown Baytown. Also close to Willow Creek Shopping Center and Pirates Bay Waterpark. Each apartment boasts a fully equipped kitchen, in-unit laundry, and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 13 at 12:01am
32 Units Available
Sapphire Bay
99 W Cedar Bayou Lynchburg Rd, Baytown, TX
1 Bedroom
$950
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1058 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,235
1363 sqft
Located in the Baytown area. This community offers a large dog park and puppy pool, grilling area, and pool with an in-water tanning deck. Spacious interiors with gourmet kitchens, oversized terraces and ample storage.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 12:08am
$
20 Units Available
The Bennett Baytown
2200 West Baker Rd, Baytown, TX
1 Bedroom
$976
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
952 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Nine-foot high ceilings, custom-made cabinets, tropical-style swimming pools, cappuccino bar and high-end fitness center. Conveniently close to the restaurant belt of Garth Road. The 330 spur and I-10 are just a short drive away.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 12:04am
$
9 Units Available
The Reserve on Garth
3700 Garth Rd, Baytown, TX
1 Bedroom
$699
634 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$879
897 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Between I-10 and TX 146 in Baytown, Texas, this pet-friendly community features 1-3 bedroom apartments. Offers hardwood floors, W/D hookup, and patio/balcony. Property also has volleyball court, media room, and playground.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:19am
66 Units Available
Stone Brook Apartments
619 Rollingbrook St, Baytown, TX
1 Bedroom
$890
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
887 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,420
1164 sqft
Baytown community offers 1-3 bedroom apartments, with granite counters in modern kitchens, in-unit laundry, and garage parking. Pet-friendly, gated community has pool and BBQ area. Minutes to I-10 and TX 146.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
19 Units Available
Raintree
3300 Rollingbrook St, Baytown, TX
1 Bedroom
$675
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$850
880 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Comfortable homes with plush carpeting and a patio/balcony. Residents get access to a clubhouse, game room, and tennis court. Beat the heat in the pool. Near Pirates Bay Waterpark. Minutes from I-10.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 12:27am
15 Units Available
99 At Southwinds
2100 Kilgore Parkway, Baytown, TX
1 Bedroom
$975
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1045 sqft
Come visit Ninety-Nine at Southwinds Apartments and find your new home today! Ninety-Nine at Southwinds Apartments offers upscale one and two bedroom apartments.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 13 at 12:35am
90 Units Available
Watermark
2700 Ward Rd, Baytown, TX
1 Bedroom
$785
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$917
815 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,146
1059 sqft
Overlooking Cedar Bayou and within easy reach of SH-146. Modern 1-3 bedroom homes with faux-wood flooring and walk-in closets. Kitchens feature granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Many community facilities for outdoor enthusiasts.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 12:15am
1 Unit Available
The Inverness
907 N Pruett St, Baytown, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$850
716 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Inverness in Baytown. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
10 Units Available
The Life at Bay Pointe
2500 E James Ave, Baytown, TX
2 Bedrooms
$865
962 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,055
1246 sqft
Located just a short distance from the Marina and Water Front District and Lee College. Flexible lease options for students. Two swimming pools, fitness center, laundry facility and volleyball court.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 12:11am
13 Units Available
Piedmont
7510 Decker Dr, Baytown, TX
1 Bedroom
$839
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,003
999 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious 1-3 bedroom apartment homes located between I-10 and Highway 330 and close to Burnett Bay and downtown Houston. Apartments feature 9-foot ceilings with crown molding, dishwashers, walk-in closets, and private attached garages.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
$
Contact for Availability
The Villas At Rollingbrook
3717 Emmet Hutto Blvd, Baytown, TX
1 Bedroom
$998
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,790
1408 sqft
Come home to The Villas at Rollingbrook, Baytown's #1 luxury apartment community. Each home is customized to your sophisticated needs. Wood plank flooring, granite counter tops, washer and dryer, and private garages.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 11 at 12:26am
$
Contact for Availability
Verve Apartments
3201 Garth Rd, Baytown, TX
1 Bedroom
$699
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$899
920 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1324 sqft
Located near Highway 330 and Highway 146. Contemporary apartments featuring ceiling fans, walk-in closets, and gourmet kitchens with energy-efficient appliances and ceramic tile backsplashes. Amenities include BBQ grilling areas and an outdoor games area.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated March 3 at 09:39pm
$
Contact for Availability
Ranch at Rolling Brook
3403 Garth Rd, Baytown, TX
1 Bedroom
$679
580 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$899
893 sqft
Ranch at Rollingbrook is only accepting online rental applications at this time. Call now for details!
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 04:08pm
Contact for Availability
The Vic at Southwinds
1900 Kilgore Parkway, Baytown, TX
1 Bedroom
$993
617 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,267
806 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,040
1371 sqft
Thanks for checking out The Vic at Southwinds. Today we look like a construction site but on June 10th we will be the newest and coolest place to live in Baytown.
Results within 1 mile of Baytown

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
8202 Sandy Sea Road
8202 Sandy Sea Rd, Chambers County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1404 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 8202 Sandy Sea Road in Chambers County. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of Baytown
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 12:37am
15 Units Available
Gateway Grove
316 2nd St, La Porte, TX
1 Bedroom
$680
563 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$759
700 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$879
900 sqft
Close to Atkinson Island Wildlife Park, Morgan's Point and Sylvan Beach. Pet-friendly property includes parking, gym and pool. One-, two- and three-bedroom units available. Apartments have large closets, pantry and private balcony or patio.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 12:40am
26 Units Available
Eaglebrook
10855 Eagle Dr, Mont Belvieu, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,130
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1011 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,762
1204 sqft
Enjoy every moment at Eaglebrook Apartments in Mont Belvieu, TX, where we take pride in giving our residents the best living experience achievable.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
323 Units Available
Domain at Morgan's Landing
3300 Bay Area Blvd., La Porte, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,135
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
1168 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,080
1585 sqft
This is the new face of La Porte: an all-inclusive, luxury apartment community in La Porte, Texas where residents engage in every moment and experience life as it should be…in living color.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Baytown, TX

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Baytown apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

