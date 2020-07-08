All apartments in Baytown
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:12 PM

Advenir at the Preserve

2100 W Baker Rd · (281) 612-5165
Location

2100 W Baker Rd, Baytown, TX 77521

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0327 · Avail. now

$955

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 664 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0932 · Avail. now

$1,175

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 937 sqft

Unit 1323 · Avail. now

$1,220

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 937 sqft

Unit 0912 · Avail. now

$1,240

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 937 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Advenir at the Preserve.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
24hr gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
pet friendly
bbq/grill
business center
carport
clubhouse
dog park
pool table
shuffle board
Advenir at the Preserve offers a luxurious living experience for all its residents. As a resident, youll be able to enjoy the space of our one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartment floor plans. For your convenience, each home is fitted with in-home amenities like a refrigerator, washer and dryer, and even a personal balcony! Enjoy a day relaxing poolside at our pool, or unwind at the end of a long day by getting your sweat on at our 24-hour fitness center. We encourage all of our residents to take advantage of these thoughtful amenities!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $55 per person
Deposit: $200
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250 per pet
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $15/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Storage Details: Patio/balcony storage: included in lease; Storage units: $20/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Advenir at the Preserve have any available units?
Advenir at the Preserve has 7 units available starting at $955 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Baytown, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baytown Rent Report.
What amenities does Advenir at the Preserve have?
Some of Advenir at the Preserve's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Advenir at the Preserve currently offering any rent specials?
Advenir at the Preserve is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Advenir at the Preserve pet-friendly?
Yes, Advenir at the Preserve is pet friendly.
Does Advenir at the Preserve offer parking?
Yes, Advenir at the Preserve offers parking.
Does Advenir at the Preserve have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Advenir at the Preserve offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Advenir at the Preserve have a pool?
Yes, Advenir at the Preserve has a pool.
Does Advenir at the Preserve have accessible units?
No, Advenir at the Preserve does not have accessible units.
Does Advenir at the Preserve have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Advenir at the Preserve has units with dishwashers.
