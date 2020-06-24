9834 Cherokee St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/04013eb05a ---- This spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath home offers comfort and style all into one! Hardwood flooring graces the common areas throughout, tons of natural lighting, stainless steel appliances within kitchen, and huge walk-in shower! **BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant\'s total amount due each month will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to the rental property about every 90 days that will help save 5%-15% on the monthly heating and cooling bills, create a clean healthy living environment, and reduce the chance that the AC goes out! Credit and background check required. Ask about our new NO UPFRONT security deposit available to those that qualify. Call listing agent today to schedule a tour!