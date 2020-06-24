All apartments in Baytown
Find more places like 9834 Cherokee St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baytown, TX
/
9834 Cherokee St
Last updated July 23 2019 at 4:23 PM

9834 Cherokee St

9834 Cherokee Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baytown
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

9834 Cherokee Street, Baytown, TX 77521

Amenities

hardwood floors
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/04013eb05a ---- This spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath home offers comfort and style all into one! Hardwood flooring graces the common areas throughout, tons of natural lighting, stainless steel appliances within kitchen, and huge walk-in shower! **BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant\'s total amount due each month will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to the rental property about every 90 days that will help save 5%-15% on the monthly heating and cooling bills, create a clean healthy living environment, and reduce the chance that the AC goes out! Credit and background check required. Ask about our new NO UPFRONT security deposit available to those that qualify. Call listing agent today to schedule a tour!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9834 Cherokee St have any available units?
9834 Cherokee St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baytown, TX.
How much is rent in Baytown, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baytown Rent Report.
Is 9834 Cherokee St currently offering any rent specials?
9834 Cherokee St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9834 Cherokee St pet-friendly?
No, 9834 Cherokee St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baytown.
Does 9834 Cherokee St offer parking?
No, 9834 Cherokee St does not offer parking.
Does 9834 Cherokee St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9834 Cherokee St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9834 Cherokee St have a pool?
No, 9834 Cherokee St does not have a pool.
Does 9834 Cherokee St have accessible units?
No, 9834 Cherokee St does not have accessible units.
Does 9834 Cherokee St have units with dishwashers?
No, 9834 Cherokee St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9834 Cherokee St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9834 Cherokee St has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Oxford at Country Club
282 W Baker Rd
Baytown, TX 77521
The Bennett Baytown
2200 West Baker Rd
Baytown, TX 77520
The Life at Bay Pointe
2500 E James Ave
Baytown, TX 77520
Alta Baytown
1600 Santavy St
Baytown, TX 77521
Verve Apartments
3201 Garth Rd
Baytown, TX 77521
Raintree
3300 Rollingbrook St
Baytown, TX 77521
Oaks Of Baytown Apartments
2011 Ward Rd
Baytown, TX 77520
Mont Belvieu
9407 N Highway 146
Baytown, TX 77523

Similar Pages

Baytown 1 BedroomsBaytown 2 Bedrooms
Baytown Apartments with ParkingBaytown Apartments with Pool
Baytown Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXLeague City, TX
Beaumont, TXSugar Land, TXGalveston, TXHumble, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TX
Stafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXTomball, TXLake Jackson, TXAlvin, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine