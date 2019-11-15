All apartments in Baytown
Last updated May 30 2019

906 Dancing Sun Ct

906 Dancing Sun Court · No Longer Available
Location

906 Dancing Sun Court, Baytown, TX 77521

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
The Devonhurst floorplan is a beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story family home. This home offers a dining room, large upstairs master bedroom, and view from the kitchen to the family room. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 11 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 906 Dancing Sun Ct have any available units?
906 Dancing Sun Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baytown, TX.
How much is rent in Baytown, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baytown Rent Report.
Is 906 Dancing Sun Ct currently offering any rent specials?
906 Dancing Sun Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 906 Dancing Sun Ct pet-friendly?
No, 906 Dancing Sun Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baytown.
Does 906 Dancing Sun Ct offer parking?
Yes, 906 Dancing Sun Ct offers parking.
Does 906 Dancing Sun Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 906 Dancing Sun Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 906 Dancing Sun Ct have a pool?
No, 906 Dancing Sun Ct does not have a pool.
Does 906 Dancing Sun Ct have accessible units?
No, 906 Dancing Sun Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 906 Dancing Sun Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 906 Dancing Sun Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 906 Dancing Sun Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 906 Dancing Sun Ct does not have units with air conditioning.

