Baytown, TX
7006 Orchid Street
Last updated May 10 2019 at 5:51 PM

7006 Orchid Street

7006 Orchid St · No Longer Available
Location

7006 Orchid St, Baytown, TX 77521

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,620 sf home is located in Baytown, TX. This home features beautiful tile and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with black appliances, spacious dining area and 2 car garage. Private back yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7006 Orchid Street have any available units?
7006 Orchid Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baytown, TX.
How much is rent in Baytown, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baytown Rent Report.
What amenities does 7006 Orchid Street have?
Some of 7006 Orchid Street's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7006 Orchid Street currently offering any rent specials?
7006 Orchid Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7006 Orchid Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 7006 Orchid Street is pet friendly.
Does 7006 Orchid Street offer parking?
Yes, 7006 Orchid Street offers parking.
Does 7006 Orchid Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7006 Orchid Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7006 Orchid Street have a pool?
No, 7006 Orchid Street does not have a pool.
Does 7006 Orchid Street have accessible units?
No, 7006 Orchid Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7006 Orchid Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 7006 Orchid Street does not have units with dishwashers.

