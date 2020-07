Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters pet friendly garage stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet granite counters w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Everything new, new carpet, stainless steel appliances, central heat and AC, granite counters, master bathroom, 2 levels, large yard, 2 car attached garage with driveway, washer-dryer hook up and pet friendly. $500 off first month's rent!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.